Russia launched drones against Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region during the early hours of Sunday, April 28, damaging at least two hotels in the regional capital in addition to a “heat-generating infrastructure.”

No casualties were reported at the time of publication.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration announced on Facebook that as a result of the drone strike, a hotel building was “heavily damaged” in Mykolaiv city, where a fire broke out but was quickly extinguished.

“In another nearby hotel, windows were broken and cars were damaged. In addition, the object of the heat-generating infrastructure was damaged. The consequences are clarified. There are no casualties,” the announcement read.

During the attack, five “unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] of an unknown type” were also detected in the region, according to a Telegram announcement by Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

“On the night of April 28, 2024, the enemy attacked with 4 ‘Shahed-131/136’ type attack UAVs from Cape Chauda, Crimea, [a] S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Belgorod region, the Russian Federation, and five unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the occupied Kherson region,” said Oleschuk.