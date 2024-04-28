Russia launched drones against Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region during the early hours of Sunday, April 28, damaging at least two hotels in the regional capital in addition to a “heat-generating infrastructure.”
No casualties were reported at the time of publication.
The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration announced on Facebook that as a result of the drone strike, a hotel building was “heavily damaged” in Mykolaiv city, where a fire broke out but was quickly extinguished.
“In another nearby hotel, windows were broken and cars were damaged. In addition, the object of the heat-generating infrastructure was damaged. The consequences are clarified. There are no casualties,” the announcement read.
During the attack, five “unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] of an unknown type” were also detected in the region, according to a Telegram announcement by Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.
“On the night of April 28, 2024, the enemy attacked with 4 ‘Shahed-131/136’ type attack UAVs from Cape Chauda, Crimea, [a] S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Belgorod region, the Russian Federation, and five unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the occupied Kherson region,” said Oleschuk.
Comments (2)
Get counseling from western strategic military experts to learn new useful tactics . Not only military equipment does make a difference and weight but also the planning and intelligence using them or operating them ...
Be bold and consistent trying different methods...Encourage one another to persist and carry on ...
Believe it or not ...
Have strong faith defending yourself Ukraine that you have God given abilities to employ more than you can imagine . JUST RELY ON YOUR OWN CAPABILITIES TO HAVE AN IMFLUENCE MILITARILY, ECONOMICALLY AND GEOPOLITICALLY ...
THE UNIVERSE AND GOD LOVES THE STRONG IN WILLPOWER AND BELIEVE IT OR NOT VICTORY AND PROSPERITY FAVORS THE BRAVE , COURAGEOUS AND STRONG IN SPIRIT AND GOODWILL TO LIVE ...
BE THE EUROPEAN VERSION OF GHANDI OR VIETNAM THAT REMOVED Occupation and colonization with strong will and persistence ...
Just keep going on and tonight be stronger and more influential than you think . Discover your new potential abilities and even a butterfly could have a ripple smooth effect in this world but time and consistency woth God help alone tell how much and in what ways you can have influence globally ...God be with you giving you peace , love, mercy , grace and power ...