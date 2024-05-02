French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed that he doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russia breaks through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv requests such assistance.
In an interview with The Economist, Macron stated that the possibility of sending troops would "legitimately" arise in such a scenario.
Macron's comments come in the wake of rising tensions amid concerns that Russia may launch a major new offensive in Ukraine.
Some analysts believe that Russia could be on the verge of launching a major new offensive in Ukraine.
"I'm not ruling anything out, because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out," said Macron when asked if he stood by comments earlier this year not excluding the sending of Western troops that sent shockwaves around Europe.
He emphasized that if Russia were to escalate its actions, it would force all European leaders to consider sending troops.
"If Russia decided to go further, we will, in any case, all have to ask ourselves this question" of sending troops, describing his refusal to rule out such a move as a "strategic wake-up call for my counterparts," Macron said.
French president described Russia as "a power of regional destabilisation" and a significant threat to European security.
Furthermore, he outlined his strategic objective, stating that Russia cannot be allowed to win in Ukraine.
"I have a clear strategic objective: Russia cannot win in Ukraine," Macron said.
"If Russia wins in Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe.
French leader questioned the security of neighboring countries such as Moldova, Romania, Poland, Lithuania, and others, should Russia achieve victory in Ukraine.
Macron triggered a shockwave in Europe back in February by refusing to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.
Macron had hosted a conference of European leaders on February 26 -- just over two years to the day after Russia invaded Ukraine -- seeking to rally greater support for Kyiv, which faces increasing battlefield challenges and dwindling munition stocks.
He painted a grim picture of Russia under President Vladimir Putin, arguing that even in the last months, there had been a "change of posture" that had seen a hardening of its stance both domestically and in Ukraine.
While there was "no consensus" on the sending of Western ground troops to Ukraine, "nothing should be excluded. We will do whatever it takes to ensure that Russia cannot win this war," Macron said.
Can't we get those Jewish space lasers to take out Putin???
For God's sake won't someone get this idiot to shut up. Everytime he opens his mouth, he's saying something dumb.
@Vloody's body double,
As a Russian, investing in white flags is probably one of more logical things for them to do.
While no nation other than putin's wanted this war, he picked a target that has fierce warriors now supported by an alliance that can readily afford to support them (<0.32 % in USA & Canadian GDP support donated so far......0.5% ->4% GDP donated by +30 European allies).
If the allies decide it necessary to ramp up weapons production further, even the best russian production that could be mustered (at great cost to the rest of its programs), will be kicked to the gutter.
Get those white flags ready orcs.
I'm not sure about putting western boots on the ground in Ukraine (at least not on the front line anyway*), but one thing I DO think the west and its allies should do is put aircraft in Ukrainian airspace to detect and shoot down Russian drones and cruise missiles. (And also tell Russia that if any of its aircraft come within range then they'll be shot at.)
This would greatly reduce the strain on Ukraine's air defence systems, which are currently overwhelmed.
*That said, I do think it makes sense to send western troops to rear areas to help Ukraine in as many ways as possible (e.g. build defensive lines and build/upgrade drones).
I have heavily invested into white flags, in anticipation of France becoming involved in a war that nobody wants or can afford.
Well, you've better start packing because the Front will certainly collapse. Couldn't be otherwise, since the West has been criminally negligent towards Ukraine. The Ukrainian Army lacks about everything, and even after the Bill was signed in the US no armament was sent yet. What do you think will happen? a miracle?! a Coup in the Kremlin, maybe? are you waiting for stuff like that?
You will all wake up in panic once the ruzzian savages reach the Polish border or attacks the Baltic States. Macron is the only one seeing the situation as it is. Critical.
Putin wishes to destroy the world before he checks out.
Putin wishes for any excuse to 'push-the-button', even if he has to create one.
Putin will say, "See, I told you....."
This is PRE-WAR ERA
This is not going to end until 2041
The earth shall be cover in cement by 2049, when the Alphas come to age. - GOOD LUCK!
@Osbert, No. Russia will be defeated, and it will lead to a greater stability and peace. Not only will we see how much of the world's turmoil was caused by Russia’s meddling, their defeat will serve as a powerful warning to China, North Korea, and Iran.
@Mark Rockford, Well said. So true.
@Mark Rockford, I like your bedtime story better than Osbert's
Get rid of putler!
Why wait Allied forces? It would only be worse for NATO allies if putin's thugs prevail. It will only be better if Ukraine's forces remain intact and effective. Stop allowing the cost of rebuilding its russian damaged nation escalate.
So why wait for a breach in Ukraine's presently stretched front lines? Join Ukraine on the ground, air and sea IMMEDIATELY, and work with it to ensure the breach and absolute capitulation occurs entirely on the russian side.
Then carve out a suitable demilitarized zone from russian territory to ensure it can never invade again. This along with full remediation to Ukraine can be the price russia pays for its crimes. These should be the baseline requirements for a 'putin-less' russia to regain a spot at the table with the civilized world. Putin or any of his cronies themselves should never again be negotiated with...their vile, criminal minds are not to be trusted. Until they are gone sanctions must continue.
The aggressor must be punished.
Leading by example...Others should follow in his footsteps - long ago if I may add :-)