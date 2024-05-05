President Volodymyr Zelensky extended Easter greetings to Ukrainians on Sunday, May 5th, in a video address recorded near the St. Sophia Cathedral, one of the holiest sites in Eastern Orthodox Christianity.
This Easter, we are united in prayer.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 5, 2024
For our warriors of light, who repel demons in all directions. For those who follow one more commandment in life: protect Ukraine. For all civilians who work every day to make the country strong and efficient in overcoming evil forces.
For… pic.twitter.com/D6BeMWycRx
