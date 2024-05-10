Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday there were "heavy battles" along the entire front line after Russia launched a major ground offensive on the country's northeast.

"There are heavy battles along the entire front line," Zelensky said in a post on social media after hearing a report from his commander-in-chief. "We discussed defensive actions and strengthening our positions in the Kharkiv region," he added.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Meanwhile, the United States said Friday it expected Russia to intensify a new offensive in Ukraine but voiced confidence in Kyiv and doubted Moscow would make major advances.

"It is possible that Russia will make further advances in the coming weeks, but we do not anticipate any major breakthroughs, and over time, the influx of US assistance will enable Ukraine to withstand these attacks over the course of 2024," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Advertisement

Washington announced a new $400 million military aid package for Kyiv hours after the offensive began, as the White House seeks to supply military hardware as quick as possible.

In a memo released by the White House, President Joe Biden authorized the provision of "up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training" to aid Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the package contains "urgently needed capabilities" including air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles and small arms ammunition.

‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
Other Topics of Interest

‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon

The 22nd Meeting of the Ramstein Group will be on May 20 with options to watch US Secretary of Defense Austin’s opening remarks by livestream.

"The United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine in its defense of its freedom," Blinken said.

Russian shelling killed three people in the Kharkiv region and two others in the eastern region of Donetsk, another fighting hotspot, local prosecutors said.

"Enemy shelling from various types of weapons has been intensifying in Kharkiv region in the northern area for the last day," Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synegubov wrote on Telegram.

Advertisement

"Evacuation routes have been developed since 2022, and a system of humanitarian aid distribution, temporary resettlement," he said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20 War in Ukraine
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20
By John Moretti
1h ago
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight War in Ukraine
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon War in Ukraine
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
By UkrInform
17h ago
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine War in Ukraine
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine
By Brian J. Carlsen
17h ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Russian Offensive Begins in Kharkiv Region
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: May 10, 2024