President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully halted the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region on Friday morning.
Speaking at a press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova, he said Ukrainian forces repelled the Russian attack using artillery fire.
“At 8 a.m., there was a fierce artillery battle in this sector. We met them – and stopped them – with artillery fire,” Zelensky said.
He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were prepared for such tactics by the Russians, stating, “Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades, and artillery.”
Zelensky cautioned that Russia might escalate and reinforce its forces in the sector. However, he said that the Ukrainian commanders and troops were aware of this possibility and had strategically deployed their forces “to meet the enemy with firepower.”
Before this, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that at 5 a.m. Russian troops attempted to breach AFU defenses in the Kharkiv region under the cover of armored vehicles.
According to the ministry’s report, the Russian army targeted the Vovchansk district of the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs throughout the day. As night fell, the Russians intensified their artillery shelling along the front line of Ukrainian defenses.
“The enemy attempted to breach our defensive line [covered by armored vehicle fire] around 5 a.m. These attacks have since been repelled, and engagements of varying intensity persist,” the message said.
Reserve units have been mobilized to reinforce the defenses in this sector, the Ministry of Defense announcement reported.
In 2022, Ukraine successfully drove Russian troops out of most of the Kharkiv region following Russia's full-scale invasion in February of that year. Nevertheless, after withstanding a Ukrainian counteroffensive last year, Russian forces have resumed their offensive and are gradually advancing in the southern Donetsk region.
Russia is attacking the Kharkiv region intending to create a buffer zone
According to a Reuters report, a senior Ukrainian military source, who chose to remain anonymous, said that Russian forces had penetrated 1 km (0.6 miles) into the Ukrainian border area near Vovchansk.
The source further revealed that Russian forces are attempting to push Ukrainian troops up to 10 km inside Ukraine to establish a buffer zone. However, Ukrainian troops are actively resisting this advance.
The focus of Russian attacks appears to be on Vovchansk
According to Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, the Russian army has intensified its attacks in the northern sector of the region, with Vovchansk being the primary target.
“Throughout the night, there was [bombardment] from guided air bombs, rocket launchers, and artillery,” Synegubov reported. He also mentioned unsuccessful attempts by Russian sabotage-reconnaissance groups to breach the border.
Synegubov said that the AFU is holding its ground firmly, adding “Not a single meter has been lost.” He said the Russian troops do not currently threaten Kharkiv, as their forces are primarily engaged in fighting in the northern sector.
He also mentioned that all authorities are operational and on the ground, fulfilling their duties.
“We urge the civilian population of border settlements to seek shelter, as the enemy does not discriminate between military infrastructure and unarmed civilians,” Synegubov said.
Ukraine evacuating residents from Kharkiv region border areas
Meanwhile, Tamaz Gambarashvili, head of the Vovchansk city military administration, reported that due to the extensive bombardment, residents are being evacuated from the city and surrounding villages. According to him, the majority of people leave in their vehicles.
“We are organizing the removal of people who are unable to leave on their own, along with the police and volunteers,” Gambarashvili reported.
He said that evacuees are being provided housing in Kharkiv and other regions.
The evacuation is necessary as Vovchansk is under heavy attack, Gambarashvili said, echoing reports by other officials.
“As the locals say, this has never been heard or seen before. There has been massive shelling across the entire city. Since three o’clock in the morning, the intensity of the attacks with guided aerial bombs, artillery, and rocket salvo systems has only increased,” Gambarashvili said.
“It is very dangerous to remain in the city,” he added.
