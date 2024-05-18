Let’s start by defining what “Cultural Front” really is in a broad sense as I see it. It’s a major push to keep Ukraine in the media, and to expand unity in support of Ukraine, particularly with a steady flow of funds and donations to Ukraine. This push is led by organizations, artists, performers, actors, athletes, musicians, and activists.

In the past two years, we’ve organized and hosted over 200 events, primarily concerts with top Ukrainian artists in North America. With the help of local and Ukrainian NGO’s they have contributed close to $1 million in funds to military and humanitarian needs.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Even with Ukraine gaining its independence in 1991, show business remained true to the same old formula – having a hit song in Russian broadened horizons and opportunities exponentially. It was a “no brainer.”

Advertisement

That is not to diminish Ukrainian artists who focused on a local market in the Ukrainian language, some definitely gained major success. However, ultimately, your mainstream pop and rock artists leaned towards the larger market, especially since big record labels and distribution platforms, were mostly managed from Russia.

Now, the war has changed it dramatically. A few Ukrainian artists, having made it big in Russia by this time, have chosen to remain there and continue as if nothing had happened, not willing to sacrifice all they have accumulated in terms of status, possessions and money. However, most have taken drastic measures to support their country, remaining in or returning to Ukraine, converting song lyrics from Russian to Ukrainian, abandoning all their Russian repertoire, turning a new page in their careers, and cutting all ties with the larger market, which means taking major losses in terms of audiences, royalties, and financial opportunities.

Advertisement

Other Topics of Interest ‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon The 22nd Meeting of the Ramstein Group will be on May 20 with options to watch US Secretary of Defense Austin’s opening remarks by livestream.

Some have joined the armed forces. Some athletes, singers and performers have already died fighting. Many have taken to what they know best – their art – and started touring in Ukraine when possible, and abroad in Europe and North America.

Here’s how it works in reality. An average tour would consist of 10 concerts in some of the major cities across US and Canada, on average it takes two to three weeks on the road, mostly flying, sometimes driving. Each concert would generate money from ticket sales, merchandise sales, donations, and live auction items offered for bidding.

Sometimes the bidding for live auction items such as signed Ukrainian flags, T-shirts or artifacts would reach $15,000 to $20,000 per item. Each show can generate tens of thousands of dollars after logistical and operational expenses. The funds are transferred to a specific trusted NGO, usually picked by the artist and then the NGO delivers what was initially specified to the receiving side. It could be drones to a specific unit, funds to a rehab facility to purchase prosthetics, or humanitarian goods to specific unit or school. The process is relatively fast from start to finish.

Advertisement

There is also a major boost with new emerging Ukrainian artists gaining popularity in recent times. Some of them have already had an opportunity to tour the world – something they couldn’t accomplish before in such a short period.

Additionally, there are a handful of popular Russian artists who took a clear and firm stand against the Kremlin and war, and in support of Ukraine, and have escaped Russia at the start of the war. They have sacrificed all they had and chose a clean conscience over financial gain.

This is where speculation comes in, generously fueled by the Kremlin. Questions and doubts arise: “Who needs this during the war?” “This artist was popular in Russia before,” “This artist performed in Russia,” “This artist had songs in Russian and now flipped,” “Why is he not enlisting in the army?” and so on... But ask yourself, whose purpose do such questions serve?

Despite all that, in these past two years, hundreds of events have taken place, millions of dollars have been raised, actual lives saved, lost arms and legs replaced with modern prosthetics, humanitarian aid delivered to those in need, thousands of drones have struck enemy targets, and hundreds of thousands of people have enjoyed an opportunity to decompress, recharge and unite. Many dozens of artists work tirelessly for it. To discredit or cancel them is foolish and serves no good purpose whatsoever, except only if you’re siding with the Kremlin.

Advertisement

Bottom line, we will continue as I’m sure others will do as well, to push as hard as we can and support Ukraine in any way possible. The “Cultural Front” is real, its impact is real.

We know and trust the people we work with, we have a clear understanding of why we do it, and we know the actual results time after time – all of which drowns out any “side noise.”

For better or worse, we choose to fight for Ukraine, doing what we know best – providing opportunities for artists to do what they are good at, to keep their spirits up and raise those of others, to unite, to keep Ukraine on the agenda, and to continue the flow of funds and donations to Ukraine.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.