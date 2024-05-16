Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources reported a successful attack overnight on a Russian weapons manufacturing facility in Tula, about 180 kilometers (112 miles) south of Moscow. Russian state-owned company Bazalt, which produces the RPG-7V2 and RPG-29 grenade launchers, was hit with kamikaze drones, the HUR source said.

Local residents reported that air defense was operating in the Tula region last night. Russian air defense allegedly shot down two Ukrainian drones.

Bazalt is one of the leading designers and developers of aircraft bombs, anti-tank and anti-saboteur marine grenade launcher complexes, mortar shells and other kinds of ammunition.

Its production facilities are located in Tula, Moscow, Kostroma region and Krasnoarmeysk, in the Moscow region.