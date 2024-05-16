War
Cartoons
'Tsar' Putin Goes Groveling to Beijing Again
Putin
China
'Tsar' Putin Goes Groveling to Beijing Again
Serhiy Kolyada on the evolving nature of Russo-Chinese relations.
by
Serhiy Kolyada
May 16, 2024, 2:40 pm
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
Ukraine’s Military Claims Crushing Russian Losses in New Kharkiv Offensive
Death tolls for Kremlin soldiers this week may have been the bloodiest since the start of the war. Russia’s Defense Minister said gaps in the ranks are manageable and no one needs to be drafted.
By Stefan Korshak
May. 16
Storm Shadow Missiles May Have Hit ‘Secret’ Russian Air Defense Base in Crimea
By Kyiv Post
May. 13
Belbek Airfield Attack Destroyed Fighter Aircraft, Missile Systems and Fuel Dump
By Kyiv Post
May. 16
