Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
Beware The Ides of March! Putin
By Serhiy Kolyada
Mar. 6
Putin' on a Show for the Naive and Ignorant Putin
By Serhiy Kolyada
Feb. 13
The Kremlin Tsar Responds to Widespread Protests in Russia about the Lack of Heating for Homes Putin
By Serhiy Kolyada
Jan. 24
CARTOON: Putin Rants About Peace on His Terms, Zelensky Tells Davos Forum Participants How It Is Zelensky
By Serhiy Kolyada
Jan. 21
