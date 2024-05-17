Finance ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies meeting in Italy next week will back a European Union plan to use the income from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine’s war effort, an Italian Treasury official said on Thursday (16 May).
Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7, will also try to revive an international deal on how to share taxing rights on large corporations which the United States is struggling to ratify in Congress, the official, who declined to be identified by name, told a media briefing.
The G7 froze around $300 billion worth of financial assets soon after Moscow’s attack on its neighbor in February 2022. Since then, the European Union and other G7 countries have debated whether and how to use the funds to help Ukraine.
The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.
The United States has proposed seizing the assets in their entirety, but Europe has balked, citing risks to the euro and legal repercussions.
The G7 will support the EU’s line to use the extraordinary revenues from the frozen Russian assets to the benefit of Ukraine, the official said ahead of the meeting in Stresa, northern Italy, on 24-25 May.
The talks are focused on using income from the assets, not the assets themselves, the official said, adding that any decision must have the backing of the EU and a “solid legal basis.”
In the face of European resistance, Washington has more recently proposed using the assets as collateral to provide loans for Ukraine.
The Italian official said the finance chiefs will do the groundwork aimed at enabling G7 heads of government to reach a final decision at a summit in the southern Italian region of Puglia, in June.
Trade relations with China will also be discussed in Stresa, after the United States this week unveiled steep tariff hikes on a raft of Chinese imports, though the issue is not on the formal agenda of the meeting, the official said.
Italy has reservations about the use of tariffs because of their disruptive impact on world trade.
With a trade truce over digital services taxes between the US and several European countries set to expire in June, Italy will promote last-ditch talks to prevent the failure of plans for a global minimum tax on multinationals.
The first pillar of that agreement aims to reallocate to the countries where companies do business the rights to tax about $200 billion in corporate profits.
The official said the negotiations have made no progress ahead of next week’s meeting.
Using only the interest from frozen russian assets to fund Ukraine's war needs is embarrassingly insufficient!
It is not fair to Ukraine, nor ally's own taxpayers. The full amount currently frozen must immediately be allocated to Ukraine's significant defence needs. All $300 Billion should be allocated to ensure a decisive defeat of putin's criminal invading forces. The damage russia is currently allowed to inflict in Ukraine must be stopped ASAP.
What remains of Russia assets can then help start the rebuild process. Their full debt to Ukraine and its allies must be fully repaid.
The russia's thug regime must not be rewarded for its crimes. The criminal war instigator nation russian has these resources. If they are not taken from them, surely they will use these funds to plot their next crime spree.
For goodness sakes, please finally show some courage on this matter European leadership! Your dithering makes the lot of you look like unprincipled twits.
Do what is right or your legacy will be that of moral failure!
@John, Is not going to happen becuase no one in Europe wants to....after the war will see
@Chris, I believe saying "no one in Europe wants to" needs further clarification.
Yes certain leadership in the EU still seems too timid to do what the USA has recently decreed. All frozen assets in the USA and also Canada are now used to fund Ukraine's war effort.
But as other more qualified writers have stated on prior Kyivpost articles, that forces allied taxpayers to subsidize russian taxpayers. If the bill is not paid with confiscated russian money, then it is paid by allied taxpayers.
If the question was posed to European taxpayers were they okay with that, the answer would be unanimously NO.
If current EU leadership refuses to budge on this issue, it needs to be raised as a campaign issue by an opposition party. It would become an outcome defining wedge issue in an election.