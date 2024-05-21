Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said there was an urgent need for Ukraine to bolster its air defense amid escalating Russian assaults, AFP reported.

Her comments came during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, May 21, where she highlighted the critical situation following a night of intensive drone attacks.

Baerbock's arrival in Kyiv coincided with a wave of over two dozen Russian drone strikes, which left several people injured in the eastern Kharkiv region.

"The situation in Ukraine has dramatically worsened due to massive Russian aerial attacks on civilian infrastructure and the brutal offensive in Kharkiv," she stated.

Emphasizing the necessity for reinforced air defense, Baerbock said Ukraine needs to protect itself from the "rain of Russian drones and missiles."

This visit marks her eighth trip to Ukraine since the onset of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Baerbock reaffirmed Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine, grounded in the belief that "Ukraine will win this war."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had recently warned that the Russian ground offensive in the Kharkiv region might only be the beginning, suggesting further threats to the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Zelensky has been vocal in his appeals for at least seven additional air defense systems, including a minimum of two for the Kharkiv region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be counting on Ukraine and its allies eventually losing momentum, Baerbock said, but "we have the capacity to hold out," she said.

Just prior to Baerbock's visit, the Ukrainian air force reported intercepting 28 out of 29 Iranian-designed drones launched by Russian forces overnight, primarily over southern and eastern Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv region, local authorities reported that a 53-year-old man was wounded by Russian rocket fire targeting a transport infrastructure site.

The continuous Russian attacks have severely damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure, prompting officials in Kyiv to implement rolling power cuts on Tuesday to manage the load on the grid.

