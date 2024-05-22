The Ukrainian version of “The Bachelor” is set to return after a two-year hiatus, caused by the war in Ukraine, with, appropriately, a 28-year-old war veteran, Oleksandr Budko, as the lead.

Now a YouTube blogger and influencer, he is set to win the hearts of Ukrainian women, both on the program and at home.

The iconic dating show is being produced by Starlight Media (an STB channel) and Warner Bros International Television.

Photo: instagram.com/tsvit_terenu/

From Battlefield to "The Bachelor"

Budko, also known as "Teren," is originally from Rivne who, before the February 2022 full-scale invasion, worked as a barista in Kyiv while studying to become a graphic designer.

When the war began, he joined the 49th Separate Rifle Battalion “Carpathian Sich,” eventually becoming a platoon commander. In August 2022, he lost both legs while fighting in the Kharkiv region.

Despite these injuries, after undergoing extensive rehabilitation in the US he has engaged in various activities, including sports and ballet.

The Bachelor on STB

In early May 2024, the STB TV channel announced Teren as the Bachelor for the new season, the statement coinciding with his birthday.

Photo: instagram.com/tsvit_terenu/

Describing him as successful man ready to build new relationships, the show's producers say their aim is to use the broadcast to reinforce positive ideas that will provide hope for military personnel finding love.

Budko says his ideal partner will be someone with a respectable inner world, intelligence, and progressive mindset.

 

“I really like it when a girl wants changes in herself and in society. It is important to me that she is Ukrainian-speaking and supports all the ideas of a united, strong Ukraine without any doubts. She should have high respect for veterans and be supportive of barrier-free and inclusive spaces.”

He values communication, humor, and a desire for societal change. He stresses the importance of Ukrainian-speaking women who respect veterans and support inclusivity.

“I'm not looking for an ideal. I'm looking for someone whose inner world I'll admire. I am interested in smart, progressive girls, with whom I can easily communicate on any topic, who sincerely respond to jokes, because I joke a lot and sometimes quite atypically.”

The producers of “The Bachelor” began casting for female participants immediately after Teren was unveiled and were overwhelmed by the response, with over 500 applications submitted on the first day alone.

That number continues to grow, promising a competitive casting for what will be the show’s 13th season. Some potential viewers have expressed concerns that participants may join just for PR rather than love, but the hosts say there will be a strict selection process.

“The Bachelor” himself says that his participation stems from a genuine belief that he will find true love on the show.

