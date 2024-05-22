The Ukrainian version of “The Bachelor” is set to return after a two-year hiatus, caused by the war in Ukraine, with, appropriately, a 28-year-old war veteran, Oleksandr Budko, as the lead.

Now a YouTube blogger and influencer, he is set to win the hearts of Ukrainian women, both on the program and at home.

The iconic dating show is being produced by Starlight Media (an STB channel) and Warner Bros International Television.

Photo: instagram.com/tsvit_terenu/

From Battlefield to "The Bachelor"

Budko, also known as "Teren," is originally from Rivne who, before the February 2022 full-scale invasion, worked as a barista in Kyiv while studying to become a graphic designer.

When the war began, he joined the 49th Separate Rifle Battalion “Carpathian Sich,” eventually becoming a platoon commander. In August 2022, he lost both legs while fighting in the Kharkiv region.

Despite these injuries, after undergoing extensive rehabilitation in the US he has engaged in various activities, including sports and ballet.

The Bachelor on STB

In early May 2024, the STB TV channel announced Teren as the Bachelor for the new season, the statement coinciding with his birthday.

Photo: instagram.com/tsvit_terenu/

Describing him as successful man ready to build new relationships, the show's producers say their aim is to use the broadcast to reinforce positive ideas that will provide hope for military personnel finding love.