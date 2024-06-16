During the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Kyiv Post's Special Correspondent Michael Kujawskia asked Karol Kubica, Executive Director of the Foreign Trade Office in Kyiv of the PAIH (Polish Investment and Trade Agency) about Polish investments and plans related to the reconstruction of Ukraine Michal Kujawski : The Kyiv office of the Polish Trade and Investment Agency (PAIH) resumed its operations about a year ago. What does the office do on a daily basis, and what does it focus on? JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Karol Kubica: The office in Kyiv has been operating since 2018. It replaced the Trade and Investment Promotion Section (WPHI) of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Kyiv, which functioned at embassies in various countries. Due to the war, our office was temporarily evacuated, but the agency continued to operate uninterrupted from Poland. In July 2023 we returned to Kyiv. We are working at full speed and paradoxically, we have more work to be done than before the war. Our facility, the Foreign Trade Office in Kyiv, is the most staffed PAIH office in the world and we plan to engage even more people in the coming future. Advertisement We also plan to open an office in Lviv to be able to work closer to the Polish border. We find Lviv becoming the second business center of Ukraine with many investments located there. It’s because of security reasons – it’s close to the EU border, particularly with Poland. Our office supports Polish businesses in expanding into the Ukrainian market. We support the Polish economy but we also help Ukrainian investors, inviting them to invest and set up their companies in Poland. Our investment department takes care of them and guides them through the entire process of establishing a business in Poland. Other Topics of Interest Advisors Who Helped Ukraine During Debt Restructuring in 2015 Open Office in Kyiv APCO, which helped former Ministry of Finance advisors during debt restructuring in 2015, established a presence in Kyiv – with an office to be led by Sonya Soutus, who helped USAID in Ukraine. However, our main task is to support Polish entrepreneurs, help them find Ukrainian business partners for cooperation, assist in finding recipients for goods and services, verify contractors and provide information on the current market situation in Ukraine including various facilitations or restrictions. We work closely with the economic department of the Polish embassy in Kyiv and the Polish consulates in Lviv and Lutsk. Our task is also to get Polish businesses ready for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and to implement current projects. Advertisement

Currently the largest group is the construction and energy sectors. We strive to respond to Ukraine’s needs in the area of critical infrastructure damaged by the war.

MK: Three thousand Polish companies have expressed their interest in participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine to PAIH. Which industries are these? KK: Together with the Polish Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, PAIH runs a database of Polish companies interested in cooperating with Ukraine. We have identified six key sectors that currently and in the near future have the greatest potential. These sectors are construction, medicine and pharmaceuticals, the agriculture sector, IT, automotive industry and energy. We also have an “other” category, which includes consulting firms that support the business environment. Currently the largest group is the construction and energy sectors. We strive to respond to Ukraine’s needs in the area of critical infrastructure damaged by the war. We present Ukrainian entities with Polish companies that can supply power generators and build energy storage facilities. The Ukrainian market has undergone a significant change. Ukraine used to cooperate with Russia and Belarus. For obvious reasons this cooperation has ceased. The role of Turkey has also decreased – the Sea of Azov and partially the Black Sea are cut off, which prevents the delivery of certain goods and services. Advertisement Ukraine has redirected its trade routes to the European Union and Poland plays a crucial role here. Warsaw is Kyiv’s most important trade partner. Since 2018, we’ve consistently observed an upward trend in trade exchange. We are highly competitive in terms of the quality of services and goods. We have an advantage over Germany and France, mainly due to geographical proximity and a similar business culture. We simply understand each other well, Poles understand the Ukrainian market. Our office in Kyiv is the office of every Polish entrepreneur. We have conference halls and B2B rooms where entrepreneurs can hold meetings, negotiations and just use our infrastructure. Since the outbreak of the war, we have conducted 11 economic missions with 190 Polish entrepreneurs participating. The last two missions focused on the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, including companies involved in the production of prosthetics. There is a huge need for prosthetics, treatment, and rehabilitation due to the large number of wounded Ukrainian veterans. Advertisement It’s also connected with the construction industry - medical and rehabilitation centers are being built. We are helping 3,000 entities that have expressed their will to provide their services and goods to Ukraine. The issue of demining the country is also important. As we know, one-third of the territory is mined, which makes Ukraine the most mined country in the world. The demining process will take from 5 to 10 years and without it the real reconstruction process won’t begin. Needs must be addressed according to their priorities, and we are responding to them. Our office works closely with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk (Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine). We consult and implement our projects under her patronage and care. We feel her sympathy for Poland and Polish business. The support of the Ukrainian government administration is very valuable to us – we appreciate it.

The border blockade had negatively affected Polish exports. It meant that Polish entrepreneurs couldn’t deliver their goods and services to Ukraine.