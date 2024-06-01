President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky signed bilateral security agreements in Stockholm yesterday with Sweden, Norway and Iceland.

Zelensky met Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, Jonas Gahr, Prime Minister of Norway and Bjarni Benediktsson, Prime Minister of Iceland in an unprecedented show of support from the Nordic countries.

Denmark and Finland signed such agreements with Ukraine in February and April respectively.

Sweden

Sweden will provide to Ukraine military assistance to a total amount of approximately €6.5billion over the three-year period of 2024-26.

In 2022 and 2023, Sweden provided Ukraine with assistance to a total amount of around €2.6 billion, of which close to €2 billion in military assistance. Since 2022 Sweden has provided Ukraine with some €600 million in development and financial assistance. This portfolio will continue to grow during the period.

Consequently, Swedish assistance for the five-year period 2022-26 amounts to at least more than €9 billion, €8.5 billion of which military support.

Norway

Norway said it would continue to provide extensive military and civilian support and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine.

In addition to the roughly €940 million as of May 2024 provided following Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 2022, Norway is providing approximately €6.4 billion as of May 2024 for the five-year period 2023-27 under the program.

In 2024, Norway’s military support will amount to at least €1.2 billion as of May 2024. This does not preclude any additional support.

Moreover, in close cooperation with allies, Norway will aid Ukraine in developing modern combat aircraft capability, centered d around the F-16 system. Norway is contributing to the training and education of Ukrainian personnel on the F-16 system and is already providing instructors and F-16 jets for this purpose. Norway will also donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Norway says it will be open to the possibility of its defense industry localizing production and/or sustainment of critical systems in Ukraine,

Iceland

In 2022 and 2023, Iceland provided Ukraine with approximately €19 million in economic and humanitarian support and €17.4 million in support of Ukraine’s defenses.

In 2024, Iceland committed €2 million to the Czech Initiative for ammunition purchase in support of Ukraine.