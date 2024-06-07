Russia is preparing another information and psychological operation, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) said in a Telegram post Friday, June 7.

The operation is “aimed at discrediting the military leadership of our country, in particular against the Ukrainian military intelligence,” the post reads.

According to HUR, Russia has allocated $15 million toward the new operation, which includes producing and distributing articles and films in Ukraine and Western countries.

The Russians plan to distribute information about HUR employees “coordinating Security and Defense Forces’ special combat units,” the statement says.

According to HUR, the new campaign aims to:

  • Discredit Ukrainian combat special forces, their officers, and employees.
  • Block departments’ work developing and carrying out combat and special tasks against the Kremlin.
  • Create another factor of social tension in Ukraine.
