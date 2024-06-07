Russia is preparing another information and psychological operation, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) said in a Telegram post Friday, June 7.

The operation is “aimed at discrediting the military leadership of our country, in particular against the Ukrainian military intelligence,” the post reads.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to HUR, Russia has allocated $15 million toward the new operation, which includes producing and distributing articles and films in Ukraine and Western countries.

The Russians plan to distribute information about HUR employees “coordinating Security and Defense Forces’ special combat units,” the statement says.

According to HUR, the new campaign aims to: