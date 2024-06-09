According to the instructions of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Presidential Office, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held another round of talks with Deputy Secretary General for Peace, Security and Defense of the European External Action Service Charles Fries on the EU's security commitments.

Today's round of talks marked another milestone in the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine and the preparations for the conclusion of a security agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

The negotiating teams thoroughly discussed the text of the draft agreement and approved the algorithm of further actions for the near future.

