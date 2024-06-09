The Russians are going to unite the temporarily occupied territories of four regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea into a federal district called Novorossiya.

This was announced by [Ukraine’s] head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor on Telegram

"The territories of four regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea occupied by Russia are going to be united into a federal district. The locals are not even offered to choose a name for it, because so far there is only one option – "Novorossiya," Lysohor wrote.

He also noted that at the legislative level, federal districts are not subjects of the Russian Federation and are not provided for in the Russian Constitution. They are simply considered administrative-territorial units of a new type – without legal status.

In addition, the head of the RMA said that from July 1, the so-called "LPR" is going to increase tariffs for housing and communal services. In order to reduce public outrage, they called it indexation. Prices are to rise by up to 30 per cent.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, starting in September, schoolchildren will study local history using a textbook developed on the personal instructions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

UkrInform
