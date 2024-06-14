Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

The Kremlin’s Defense Ministry claimed that 70 out of 80 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Rostov region.

More than 80 Ukrainian drones attacked multiple Russian regions in the early hours of Friday, June 14, according to the Russian Defense Ministry .

Rostov-on-Don, the regional capital that sits just across the border with Ukraine, and across the Kerch Strait, is the command headquarters for the Kremlin's military campaign and home to a swathe of Russian military facilities.

The Morozovsky district in the Rostov region experienced power outages in several settlements due to the attack, said regional governor Vasily Golubev.

Morozovsk is also home to a Russian military airfield basing Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 bombers, which Russia employs to target both Ukrainian military positions and civilians in frontline cities.

Morozovsk military airfield was previously attacked on April 5, resulting in injuries to the chief of staff, FSB officers, and riot police, and the death of one soldier.

Kyiv Post sources within Ukraine's Special Services have confirmed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in collaboration with the military and the Defense Forces, were the ones who orchestrated this nighttime assault.

At least six Russian military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were heavily damaged.

"This operation is of paramount importance and will significantly diminish the combat capabilities of the Russian forces," the source said.

In addition, six drones were downed in the Liskinsky district of the Voronezh region, causing minor damage to an unused oil depot tank, but no casualties were reported, according to regional head Alexander Gusev.

Moscow's Defense Ministry also said that six drones were shot down over the Kursk region, two each over the Belgorod and Volgograd regions, and one over Crimea. The regional authorities provided no further details on casualties or consequences.