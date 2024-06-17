A video circulating on social media reportedly shows Ukrainian servicemen breaking into a captured Russian tank fitted with drone protection. Such “barn tanks,” also called “turtles,” or even “blyat-mobiles” after the common vulgarity used in Russian as a filler word (much like the English f-word). At least two Russian soldiers inside are seen taken prisoner. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time and place of the footage.

The released video shows Ukrainian soldiers capturing the tank, raising a Ukrainian flag on it, and allegedly driving toward Ukrainian positions with the captured Russian soldiers. Previous reports indicate that this special operation to seize the Russian tank was carried out by fighters of the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Advertisement Yury Mysiahin, a Verkhovna Rada lawmaker from the “Servant of the People” party, released a photo on Telegram showing Ukrainian military personnel standing beside the captured Russian tank. So far, neither the brigade command nor the AFU’s General Staff have commented on the capture of the Russian tank. Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported the destruction of 1,006 Russian tanks since the start of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion. The largest number of tanks were eliminated during fierce battles in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian territory, specifically targeting energy facilities.