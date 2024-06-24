The counterintelligence units of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), with help from the State Border Service, detained a soldier in the border units suspected of spying for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to the SBU press release, the suspect collected information on fortified areas, weapon and munition storage, and Ukrainian troop numbers in the Volyn region bordering Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor complicit in aiding Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Following the arrest, the SBU said it has “carried out comprehensive measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.”

The SBU said the suspect was remotely recruited by Oleksiy Dobrytskyi, an FSB employee stationed in occupied Luhansk, when the former was serving in eastern Ukraine prior to his transfer to guard the Belarusian border. They reportedly communicated through anonymous chats in online messengers.

Advertisement

The press release said the suspect was promised “evacuation” to Russia.

“In the case of the execution of enemy tasks, the occupiers promised to ‘evacuate’ their agent to the territory of Russia and place him in the occupation groups of the Russian Federation,” it read.

The suspect is charged with committing treason during martial law and faces life in prison if convicted.

On June 19, Kyiv Post reported SBU’s arrest of a collaborator near Kharkiv lured to spy for Russian intelligence by a supposedly Russian woman through a dating chat on Telegram.