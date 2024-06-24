The counterintelligence units of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), with help from the State Border Service, detained a soldier in the border units suspected of spying for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to the SBU press release, the suspect collected information on fortified areas, weapon and munition storage, and Ukrainian troop numbers in the Volyn region bordering Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor complicit in aiding Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Following the arrest, the SBU said it has “carried out comprehensive measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.”

The SBU said the suspect was remotely recruited by Oleksiy Dobrytskyi, an FSB employee stationed in occupied Luhansk, when the former was serving in eastern Ukraine prior to his transfer to guard the Belarusian border. They reportedly communicated through anonymous chats in online messengers.

Advertisement

The press release said the suspect was promised “evacuation” to Russia.

“In the case of the execution of enemy tasks, the occupiers promised to ‘evacuate’ their agent to the territory of Russia and place him in the occupation groups of the Russian Federation,” it read.

The suspect is charged with committing treason during martial law and faces life in prison if convicted.

On June 19, Kyiv Post reported SBU’s arrest of a collaborator near Kharkiv lured to spy for Russian intelligence by a supposedly Russian woman through a dating chat on Telegram.

SBU Head Sends Cybersecurity Chief Suspected of Harassing Ukrainian Journalist to Front Line
Other Topics of Interest

SBU Head Sends Cybersecurity Chief Suspected of Harassing Ukrainian Journalist to Front Line

A Slidstvo-Info investigative journalist who released an unflattering report on Vityuk, was approached in a Kyiv shopping mall on April 1 by military draft officials, sparking corruption accusations.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Zelensky Officially Dismisses SBU Head of Cybersecurity Following a Series of Scandals Zelensky
Zelensky Officially Dismisses SBU Head of Cybersecurity Following a Series of Scandals
By Kyiv Post
May. 2
Kyiv Cyber Security Chief Vityuk Filmed Berkut Shootings Civilians on Maidan In 2014 Corruption
Kyiv Cyber Security Chief Vityuk Filmed Berkut Shootings Civilians on Maidan In 2014
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Apr. 19
SBU Head Sends Cybersecurity Chief Suspected of Harassing Ukrainian Journalist to Front Line Corruption
SBU Head Sends Cybersecurity Chief Suspected of Harassing Ukrainian Journalist to Front Line
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Apr. 9
Syrsky Orders Probe into Reported Attempt by Official to Get Investigative Journalist Served a Draft Notice Corruption
Syrsky Orders Probe into Reported Attempt by Official to Get Investigative Journalist Served a Draft Notice
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 7
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukraine’s Tech Hub Develops AI-Driven Drone Swarms to Combat Russian Forces
Next » ATACMS Comes Out on Top Versus Russia’s S-500 Anti-Missile System