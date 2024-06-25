Hnatov, a decorated officer, previously led the defence of Mykolayiv and Bakhmut and has been the Deputy Commander of Operational Command South since 2022.

"I have decided to replace the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Joint Forces commander, Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov," Zelenskyy announced on Telegram.

Sodol had been the Joint Forces Commander since February 2024. His tenure faced criticism from military observers.

Activist Serhii Sternenko called his appointment a "personnel disaster," and People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla blamed him for failing to defend Kharkiv Oblast from a Russian incursion in mid-May.

Earlier on Monday, June 24, Bohdan Krotevych, Chief of Staff of the Azov National Guard Brigade, has formally requested the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) to investigate Lieutenant General Yuri Sodol, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainska Pravda media outlet approached the DBR office for confirmation and found that such a request had been made.

Even though the name of the general was not mentioned by either the DBR or in Krotevych's Telegram post, sources told Ukrainska Pravda, that it does refer to Sodol.

In a Telegram post, Krotevych accuses the unnamed general of abuse of office and incompetent command, which he claims led to significant territorial losses and the deaths of numerous Ukrainian soldiers. Krotevych has expressed his readiness to testify in the case.

“I called for an investigation into one military general, who, in my opinion, caused more Ukrainian casualties than any Russian general. I don't care if they investigate me or put me in jail,” Krotevych said in his statement.

“It’s unacceptable that lower-ranking officers are judged for losing observation posts, but the general is not held accountable for losing entire regions and thousands of soldiers.”

He further criticized the current combat conditions, emphasizing the extraordinary heroism of soldiers and lower-ranking officers who, according to him, succeed despite inadequate leadership.

Krotevych accused the general of targeting commanders who perform well while avoiding accountability for his own failures.

“This person begins investigations against commanders who advance and do not lose their positions, but he does not initiate internal investigations against himself,” Krotevych wrote, concluding his statement: “The Rubicon has been crossed.”