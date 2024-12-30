Christmas Night with Azov Medics Under Fire

Medical care at the front is a key component of combat operations. Assistance, rapid evacuation, stabilization and treatment can all be lifesaving for wounded soldiers, increasing their chances of returning to duty and enhancing the unit’s combat capability.

Stabilization points play a critical role in frontline medicine. These are the facilities to which wounded soldiers are first brought from the battlefield. Situated just a few kilometers from active fighting, they operate like an emergency department. One of them we visited on the Christmas Eve.