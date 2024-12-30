Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

EXCLUSIVE Azov Donbas Top News

Christmas Night with Azov Medics Under Fire

Kyiv Post visited one of the most dangerous areas – Toretsk direction in the Donbas – to observe the work of the Azov Brigade’s stabilization point

By Sergii Kostezh
3h ago
POPULAR
Russia Reports Drone Swarm Over Strategic Baltimore Airfield
Russia Reports Drone Swarm Over Strategic Baltimore Airfield
Just 175 km from Ukraine, Baltimore airfield hosts Russia’s Su-34 bombers – used for guided aerial strikes – and the 47th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 105th Mixed Aviation Division.
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 26
Ukraine Uses Bird Nests to Nab Russian Saboteurs Planning Train Derailment
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Russia-Linked Tanker Seized by Finland ‘Was Loaded With Spying Equipment’ – Lloyd’s List
By Michelle Wiese Bockmann
1d ago

Medical care at the front is a key component of combat operations. Assistance, rapid evacuation, stabilization and treatment can all be lifesaving for wounded soldiers, increasing their chances of returning to duty and enhancing the unit’s combat capability.

Stabilization points play a critical role in frontline medicine. These are the facilities to which wounded soldiers are first brought from the battlefield. Situated just a few kilometers from active fighting, they operate like an emergency department. One of them we visited on the Christmas Eve. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

POPULAR VIDEOS
North Korean Troops Face Major Losses in Kursk: The Cost of Russia’s Desperation War in Ukraine
North Korean Troops Face Major Losses in Kursk: The Cost of Russia’s Desperation
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 26
The Tragedy That Shook the Skies: Did Russia Really Shoot Down a Civilian Airliner? Putin
The Tragedy That Shook the Skies: Did Russia Really Shoot Down a Civilian Airliner?
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Breaking the Chains: Russians Fighting the Putin Regime Top News
Breaking the Chains: Russians Fighting the Putin Regime
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 17
How Ukraine Took Out Russia’s Khalino Air Base with Advanced Tactics Top News
How Ukraine Took Out Russia’s Khalino Air Base with Advanced Tactics
By Chuck Pfarrer
Dec. 13
Read Next
Shattered Ruble: How Russia’s Economy Faces Its Darkest Hour Russia
Shattered Ruble: How Russia’s Economy Faces Its Darkest Hour
By Jason Jay Smart
1h ago
The Tragedy That Shook the Skies: Did Russia Really Shoot Down a Civilian Airliner? Putin
The Tragedy That Shook the Skies: Did Russia Really Shoot Down a Civilian Airliner?
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
North Korean Troops Face Major Losses in Kursk: The Cost of Russia’s Desperation War in Ukraine
North Korean Troops Face Major Losses in Kursk: The Cost of Russia’s Desperation
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 26
Ukraine Responds to Russia‘s Chemical Attacks: Assassination of General Explained Top News
Ukraine Responds to Russia‘s Chemical Attacks: Assassination of General Explained
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 18
« Previous The Tragedy That Shook the Skies: Did Russia Really Shoot Down a Civilian Airliner?
Next » Shattered Ruble: How Russia’s Economy Faces Its Darkest Hour