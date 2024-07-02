Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Kyiv and called for a swift ceasefire to facilitate peace talks after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Orban, known for his pro-Russian stance, suggested a time-bound ceasefire to speed up negotiations. “I asked the president to consider whether... a quick ceasefire could speed up the peace talks,” the Hungarian leader told a press conference alongside Zelensky, adding that the ceasefire he envisions would be time-bound. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Viktor Orban, the EU’s most pro-Russian leader, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, July 2. This visit, his first to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion over two years ago, coincides with Hungary assuming the rotating EU presidency.

Zelensky, in turn, told Orban that Ukraine needs a “just peace” after more than two years of fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion. Advertisement “We appreciate that your visit takes place right after the start of the Hungarian Presidency of the European Union. This clearly indicates our common European priorities, of how important it is to bring a just peace to Ukraine,” the Ukrainian leader said at a press conference. He added that it was important for Europe to maintain military support for Ukraine as the army struggles to resist Russian attacks. “It is also very important for all of us in Europe that Europe’s support for Ukraine remains sufficient, including our defense against Russian terror,” Zelensky said during a press briefing with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban. Other Topics of Interest Ukraine's Heavily-Shelled Kharkiv Builds Underground Schools The Mayor said the city, which launched its first underground school earlier this year, was allocating its funds for the new schools to make headway as soon as possible. During the press conference, Orban expressed a desire to sign a global cooperation agreement with Ukraine and offered support for modernizing Ukraine’s economy. “We want to establish relations between our countries; we want to sign a global cooperation agreement with Ukraine, similar to the agreements we have with other Hungarian neighbors,” Orban said.

