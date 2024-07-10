The Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency announced on Tuesday, July 9 that it had signed an agreement worth more than NOK1 billion ($94 million) with the Nammo aerospace and defense company intended to significantly expand production of artillery ammunition.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said: “Ukraine has an enormous and urgent need for ammunition and weapons… This agreement will make it possible for Nammo to expand production of highly sought-after military equipment. This is of great importance for Ukraine, for Allied security and for our own national preparedness.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The funds will allow Nammo to expand its production capacity for 155mm artillery ammunition along with a commitment to maintain its new capability for at least 15 years.

Advertisement

Its new production lines will not only increase the manufacture of howitzer shells but also 120mm tank ammunition and solid fuel engines for AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.

Nammo CEO Morten Brandtzæg speaking at a Defense Industry Forum that is running alongside the NATO Heads of State Summit in Washington DC on Tuesday said: “This represents a major step forward for Nammo, and it would not have been possible without the Government’s initiative.”

He went on: “The new production line will give us an unprecedented increase in capacity. It will also create many jobs, promote growth, and greatly improve our ability to supply Norway, NATO and Ukraine.”

Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
Other Topics of Interest

Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany

A German officer said they assumed some flew with “unfriendly intentions” but decided to simply incorporate them into the training to caution Ukrainian troops of the real dangers on the battlefield.

In addition to Nammo’s European manufacturing facilities in Norway, Sweden and Finland, it also operates a plant producing 155mm ammunition in Mesa, Arizona. 

Brandtzæg said, following a panel discussion on Europe’s capacity to produce ammunition at Eurosatory last month, Nammo is also in discussion with the US government on plans to open a second plant, talks that he described as “very detailed now.”

Nammo has undertaken to have its new production line in Norway set up and running as soon as possible, and by the end of 2026 at the latest.

Advertisement

Norway’s Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram said that enabling Nammo to increase its production capacity significantly would “… help meet Norwegian, Allied and Ukrainian needs… This is essential in order to strengthen national preparedness, safeguard international security and augment local value creation.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says EXCLUSIVE Donetsk
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says
By Julia Struck
8h ago
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol War in Ukraine
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol
By Julia Struck
9h ago
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany Germany
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
95 Ukrainian Defenders Return Home From Russian Captivity Armed Forces of Ukraine
95 Ukrainian Defenders Return Home From Russian Captivity
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Saudi Arabia Threatened to Sell Off Europe’s Bonds If EU Seized Russian Assets – Bloomberg
Next » Former UK Army Chief Warns of Imminent WWIII If Unprepared