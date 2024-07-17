In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia’s brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were… pic.twitter.com/V1k7PEz2rJ

Modi’s two-day trip to Moscow as part of the 22nd India Annual Summit was his first trip to Russia since Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by Indian news outlet NDTV, Modi reportedly told Putin over dinner: “India has always called for respecting the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. There is no solution on the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.”

During Modi’s trip, Russia and India agreed to deepen cooperation in nuclear power and shipbuilding among other fields, and the leaders discussed ways of settling payment problems between the two nations.

Following the introduction of Western sanctions in 2022, India has become the largest buyer of Russian crude making payments in rupees, UAE dirhams and Chinese yuan according to a report by Reuters in May.

Russia also agreed to release all Indian nationals serving in the Russian military following Modi’s visit, with earlier reports of Indian nationals claiming to have been tricked into fighting for Russia in Ukraine.