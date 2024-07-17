Modi’s two-day trip to Moscow as part of the 22nd India Annual Summit was his first trip to Russia since Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by Indian news outlet NDTV, Modi reportedly told Putin over dinner: “India has always called for respecting the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. There is no solution on the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

During Modi’s trip, Russia and India agreed to deepen cooperation in nuclear power and shipbuilding among other fields, and the leaders discussed ways of settling payment problems between the two nations.

Following the introduction of Western sanctions in 2022, India has become the largest buyer of Russian crude making payments in rupees, UAE dirhams and Chinese yuan according to a report by Reuters in May.

Advertisement

Russia also agreed to release all Indian nationals serving in the Russian military following Modi’s visit, with earlier reports of Indian nationals claiming to have been tricked into fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says EXCLUSIVE Donetsk
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says
By Julia Struck
8h ago
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol War in Ukraine
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol
By Julia Struck
9h ago
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany Germany
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
95 Ukrainian Defenders Return Home From Russian Captivity Armed Forces of Ukraine
95 Ukrainian Defenders Return Home From Russian Captivity
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous WORLD BRIEFING: July 16, 2024
Next » EU Counterparts Warn Hungary Not to Neglect Ukraine Aid