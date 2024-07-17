Russia plans to reinforce its units with two additional brigades for active offensive operations in the Donetsk region’s Toretsk sector, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, told Kyiv Post.

The average number of brigades ranges from 1,000 to 8,000 people, but sometimes there are even more.

“There is information that the occupiers intend to bolster their units with two more brigades to escalate their actions,” Voloshyn said.

He also revealed intercepted radio communications between the Russian servicemen indicating the presence of women in Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

“Fighting continues in the Toretsk sector. The enemy has shown increased activity, conducting 11 airstrikes supported by aviation in the past day,” Voloshyn said.

Russian forces dropped 11 guided aerial bombs in the Toretsk sector during this period, targeting areas like Pivnichne, Toretsk, and New York.

“Recent Russian assaults have involved infantry units ranging from small squads to companies supported by bomber aircraft,” the spokesperson added.

“Over the past day, the enemy has fired more than 217 rounds from various weapons in the sector,” Voloshyn said.

He reiterated that Russia is exerting pressure in this sector, where daily battles persist.

“Combat with the enemy is ongoing on the outskirts of Toretsk. The occupying forces are attempting to capture the city despite significant personnel and equipment losses,” Voloshyn said.

In addition to assaults, Russian forces continue to shell Toretsk using various weapons.

However, Russian troops probably suffered significant losses in the Toretsk sector after launching “meat grinder” assaults.

Reports from the Atesh guerrilla movement, citing a source within the 27th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces, indicate increased personnel and equipment movements towards the Toretsk sector. The Atesh reported that the Russian command's determination to capture Toretsk “at any cost.”

Voloshyn confirmed these reports and added that Ukraine estimates significant Russian losses in the sector, including 635 killed, 855 wounded, and 12 prisoners of war, totaling up to 1,502 casualties over the past week.

On July 7, a spokesman for the Khortytsia troop group told Kyiv Post that Russian troops were advancing on Toretsk, a town about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Russian-occupied Horlivka and 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Avdiyivka.

Ukrainian military experts emphasize that control over Toretsk allows the Ukrainians to maintain fire control over Horlivka and nearby cities, which are the operational rear of the Russian Armed Forces.