US Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining steam toward her Democratic Party’s nomination for president, now that Joe Biden has dropped his re-election bid. Her campaign reported on Monday that it has raised $81 million from donors over 24 hours, in addition to the $96 million war chest belonging to the Biden-Harris campaign she likely will inherit. [A major Democratic political action committee (PAC), Future Forward, reported contributions of $150 million on Monday over that same period.] JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Harris also secured the endorsements of the major Democratic players across the country, including a lineup of high-profile state governors, some of whom many had suspected of challenging her for the nomination. On Monday, former Speaker of the House and Democratic luminary Nancy Pelosi of California endorsed Harris, as did Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Pennsylvania Gov. Joe Shapiro, all of whom had been seen as contenders for the nomination, and remain potential VP selections. Advertisement

I am proud to endorse Vice President @KamalaHarris for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/ErkL60sbJa — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 22, 2024

They were joined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a vocal leader within the party but never suspected of entering the race, as well as a handful of other prominent governors and senators. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both Democrats of New York, were widely expected to announce their endorsements of Harris on Monday, but instead in a joint statement said only that she is “off to a great start” and are preparing to meet with her “shortly.” Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Soldiers on Tour to Reach 'Our Voice in Europe' Four soldiers from Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade began their meet-and-greet tour in Warsaw on Sunday. They will visit Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania next. While it is still premature to coronate Harris as the Democratic nominee, several states’ delegates to the Democratic National Convention (to be held in Chicago in August) have already voiced their support, and any serious challenge from within the party is looking unlikely. For example, one figure that had surfaced as a potential rival in the past, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, has endorsed Harris as well. Advertisement At a fundraiser for Harris over the weekend, the cabinet member and fellow 2020 candidate described the vice president as “the right person to take up the torch, defeat Donald Trump, and succeed Joe Biden as President.” If Harris wins the nomination, she would become the first African-American woman and Asian-American woman to top the ticket in a US presidential election. She is the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, who were political activists in the San Francisco Bay area. Harris earned her law degree from the University of California and eventually became California’s attorney general before her election as US senator in 2016.

I will do all that I can to help elect @KamalaHarris the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/bHkiqpa7Lg — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 21, 2024

Budapest continues to hold up EU aid to Kyiv As it did with the last round of EU funding for Ukraine, Hungary refused to unlock the next tranche of the European Peace Facility (EPF) destined for Kyiv, a spokesman for the government in Budapest told Reuters on Monday. “Hungary does not agree with the fact that the European Union, along with other existing tools, uses the European Peace Facility solely [about] Ukraine as this does not allow sufficient funds to be channeled to promote the EU’s interests in other areas,” its government office said in an email response to Reuters. Advertisement So far, according to calculations from Ukrainska Pravda, Budapest has blocked approximately €6 billion of funding for Ukraine’s military aid from the EPF. “Most member states insisted on the need to lift the blockage on this payment pending for months, for a year,” said the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell. “And at the same time, they stressed the importance regarding the decision to implement a new Ukrainian assistance fund which has been blocked by one member state for more than one year.” The EPF was created in 2021 to help prevent nearby conflicts, build peace, and strengthen international security. The spokesperson’s office in Budapest added that some of the money could be used in the Balkans or North Africa instead. Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU at the moment, has become a thorn in the side of the 27-member bloc. Most recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been ruffling feathers in Brussels by making unsanctioned trips to Moscow and Beijing to discuss peace proposals without any input from the Union he purports to represent. This behavior “has to have some consequences,” Borrell said after the unauthorized “peace missions.” Advertisement “We have to send a signal, even if it is a symbolic signal” to Hungary, he said. That signal came on Monday as the EU officially changed the venue of a foreign affairs summit from Budapest to Brussels.

I have decided to convene informal meetings of EU Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers in Brussels, after the summer break.



At today’s #FAC, EU Member States overwhelmingly criticized Hungary’s lack of sincere and loyal cooperation. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 22, 2024