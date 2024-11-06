World leaders raced to congratulate Donald Trump on Wednesday as he triumphed in a stunning US election victory over Kamala Harris.

Here are the first reactions, with many being expressed even before his election win was confirmed:

- China: 'mutual respect' -

Without directly mentioning Trump, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing that China hopes for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States.

"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," she said.

- Russia: will judge 'concrete steps'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists he was unaware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Trump since the US is an "unfriendly country".

"We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words," Peskov said.

- Israel: 'powerful recommitment' -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump's win as "history's greatest comeback!"

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" Netanyahu said in a statement.

- Hamas: 'blind support' must end -

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, told AFP that under Trump the United State's "blind support for the Zionist entity must end because it comes at the expense of the future of our people and the security and stability of the region."

- Ukraine: hopes 'just peace' closer -

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his "impressive victory" and said he hoped his presidency would bring a "just peace in Ukraine closer."

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

- NATO: 'peace through strength' -

NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said his return to power would help keep the alliance "strong".

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said in a statement.

- EU: 'strong transatlantic agenda' -

"I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump," European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. "We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. Let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them."

- Britain: 'historic election victory' -

Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated the 78-year old on his "historic election victory".

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic."

- France: 'respect and ambition' -

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated "President Donald Trump", saying he was ready to work together "with respect and ambition" like "we managed to do for four years".

In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump would "take account of your convictions, and mine", adding: "For more peace and prosperity."

- Germany: 'prosperity and freedom' -

Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Berlin would work with Trump for "prosperity and freedom" in his message.

"Germany and the USA have long been working together successfully to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens."

-Japan:'new heights' -

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters he hopes "to work closely with Mr Trump to take the Japan-US alliance and Japan-US relationship to new heights."

- Qatar: 'security and stability' -

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, whose Gulf monarchy is a key mediator in the Gaza conflict and hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East, said he looked forward to "working together again in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally".

- Turkey: 'my friend' Trump -

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated "my friend Donald Trump".

"I hope Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end," Erdogan said in a statement.

- Egypt: 'reaching peace' -

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he hoped Trump's return to the White House could help bring peace to the Middle East.

"I wish him all the success... and I look forward to reaching peace together, upholding regional stability and strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples," Sisi said in a statement.

- India: 'heartiest congratulations' -

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed a "historic election victory" offering his "heartiest congratulations" to Trump, describing him as "my friend."

"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration," he said in a statement.

- South Korea: alliance to shine brighter' -

President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Trump adding that "under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-U.S. alliance and America will shine brighter. Look forward to working closely with you."

- Italy: 'sincere congratulations' -

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her "sincere congratulations".

"Italy and the United States are 'sister' nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance," she said. "It is a strategic bond which I am sure we will now strengthen even more."

- Poland: 'congratulations'

"!You made it happen!", Polish President Andrzej Duda posted on X.