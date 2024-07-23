In Ukraine, a model curriculum project called “Defense of Ukraine” has been developed for grades 10 and 11 of general secondary education institutions, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reported.

The updated project reflects the realities and challenges that Ukraine is facing, the ministry said. It will be the same for all students, regardless of gender, and will include the study of innovative technologies, information security and first-aid medical care.

“Today, our task is to prepare young people for the challenges of the modern world, which is rapidly changing. We strive to develop critical thinking in teenagers, the ability to adapt and react,” said Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovy.

Lisovy said the updating of the program is aimed at the formation of life skills: in particular, first aid and understanding of modern technologies. Emphasis will be placed on practical skills, i.e., terrain orientation, the basics of engineering fortification, and marksmanship training.

“In order to consolidate the development of practical skills and abilities, it is mandatory to hold field meetings or training classes,” the Ministry added.

Computer simulators for controlling drones, interactive laser shooting simulators and tools for mastering the rules of first aid will be provided to training centers. So far, more than 100 trainers have been trained and will transfer their knowledge to teachers from the regions in order to improve their qualifications.

In their effort to gradually transform Ukrainian society’s ability to defend itself, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) extended martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days and will be in effect at least until Nov. 9. An overwhelming majority, 338 deputies, voted for the extension of the deadline.

In addition, from July 17, all Ukrainian men will have their military IDs checked at the border.