Ukrainian fencing great Olha Kharlan won the saber individual bronze on Monday to secure her country’s first medal of the Paris Olympics.

The 33-year-old produced an extraordinary comeback from 11-5 down to beat South Korean opponent Choi Se-bin 15-14.

Her hopes of a first individual Olympic gold had evaporated earlier after she lost to French fencer Sara Balzer.

The quadruple world champion – who has a team gold from 2008 in Beijing – won her third individual Olympic bronze in front of International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

Bach, a former Olympic fencing champion, had intervened to give her a wild card after she was controversially disqualified at the world championships last year.