President Volodymyr Zelensky visited frontline soldiers in Vovchansk district of the Kharkiv sector on Monday, delivering awards and congratulating troops on Special Operations Forces Day. “Today, I had the honor to be there to congratulate our Special Forces warriors on their professional day and to present them with state awards,” the President posted to social media. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. In officiating the frontline ceremony, Zelensky emphasized the importance of the locale: “Kharkiv sector. The advanced command post of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Vovchansk district.” Zelensky stressed that the special forces units (SSO) have been deployed to one of the most difficult sectors of the front, as Kharkiv continues to face growing pressure from the latest invasion of Russian forces from the northeast. Advertisement SSO fighters are engaged in the hottest areas of the front and have been successfully conducting special operations and fulfilling their duties as soldiers, Zelensky said. “Please take care of yourselves,” the President said. “Today you are on this path; it’s probably one of the most difficult. The whole country is counting on you. “We will definitely win,” concluded Zelensky.

Ukrainian UAVs set ablaze power plant in Russia’s Belgorod region among other energy grid targets Meanwhile, Ukraine launched waves of attack drones at targets within Russia on Monday, resulting in damaged energy facilities in several towns. Other Topics of Interest Russia Releases Video of Shahed Drones’ ‘Little Sister’ A newly released Russian video shows a new type of multifunctional drone – the “Gerbera” – which matches a previously unknown UAV shot down last week in the Kyiv region. The governor of Russia’s Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, claimed that Russian forces shot down two drones in Glazunovsky district in the early hours of Monday, and that falling debris damaged a power plant. His counterpart in the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, claimed that air defenses knocked down a drone and, similarly, parts of it reportedly landed on a utility infrastructure facility in Gazoprovod. On the ground sources and Russian independent media Astra reported that Ukrainian drones struck a power substation in Tomarovka, Belgorod region, and started a fire there. Advertisement

Ukrayna ordusu gece saatlerinde 40’tan fazla kamikaze dron ile Rus topraklarına saldırdı.



Oryol bölgesindeki bir trafo, Belgorod bölgesindeki Tomarovka elektrik santrali ve Voronej bölgesinde Gazoprovod'daki bir altyapı tesisi vuruldu veya enkaz düştü. pic.twitter.com/d26PPYcElX — Fahrettin Altay (@FahrettinAltay_) July 29, 2024

ISW connects the dots between growing North Korean economy, Iranian satellite projects and lethal aid to Moscow Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), assessed over the weekend that Moscow has been strengthening its bilateral agreements with Iran and North Korea in exchange for the provision of military aid to Moscow for use in its war against Ukraine. Iranian state media outlet Mehr News Agency reported last week that Iran will launch its “Hod Hod” and “Kosar" satellites into orbit from an unspecified Russian station in October 2024, and analysts from the ISW draw a link between Russia’s participation and the supply to Moscow of Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones and components. The Bank of Korea estimated that North Korea’s gross domestic product grew by 3.1 percent for the year in 2023 after annual contractions since 2019. “North Korea’s heavy and chemical industries, particularly the production of iron, steel, copper, nickel, and aluminum, grew the most in 2023 by 8.1 percent,” the analysts said. Advertisement State media service Ukrinform noted that South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik previously stated that “Russia’s provision of food to North Korea in exchange for weapons helped North Korea stabilize prices and likely boosted North Korean domestic manufacturing,” while “North Korea has reportedly transferred as many as 4.8 million artillery shells to Russia, and Iran has supplied Shahed-136/131 drones and components to Russia.”

The "mystery" drone which recently started attacking #Ukraine has been identified.



It's called the "Gerbera" - the newest in the 'Shahed' series of UAVs, developed for #Russia.#StopRussia pic.twitter.com/ayllkmlQLx — Tim White (@TWMCLtd) July 28, 2024