Soldiers from the Khorne group of Ukraine’s 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade reportedly conducted a successful special operation, during which an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) drone delivered a combined hydrogen and plastic explosive warhead into a Russian position in the city of Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region, where it destroyed a Russian observation post.

Ukrainian military journalist Andriy Tsaplienko released a video of the operation on his Telegram channel, stating: “With the help of a ground drone and 2 hydrogen-filled containers with [a charge of] plastic explosives, the fighters of the brigade destroyed the observation point of the Russian troops [positioned] at an aggregate factory.”

The video captures the UGV moving through Russian-controlled territory, being adjusted and controlled via an aerial relay.

The video is made up of several short fragments of action cut together, taken by the accompanying Ukrainian aerial drone, as it drove undetected directly into the Russian troop positions and set them on fire.

The drone moved at night quite slowly due to its weight and the uneven terrain, which is clearly visible in the video. The footage culminates with a powerful explosion at the target.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the date and location of the video.

The situation in the Kharkiv region remains critical as Russian forces persist in their attempts to seize new ground. Ukraine’s Kharkiv operational-tactical group commander reported that Russian troops are actively attacking Defense Forces' positions and focusing their efforts on the settlement of Vovchansk.

“In Vovchansk, the enemy evacuated casualty evacuation, carried out internal rotation of personnel, and provided advanced positions with ammunition and provisions. In the block of nine-story buildings, they are carrying out preparatory measures for assault operations,” the statement read.

The operational group also noted that Russian forces are attempting to accumulate personnel in basements to launch further attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Near the settlement of Hlyboke, Russian troops have been regrouping assault units and mining the area. Over the past day, at least five military clashes have been reported.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine are responding appropriately to enemy actions, reinforcing units in threatened areas, and continuing to destroy Russian manpower, weapons, and military equipment,” the group stated.

Kyiv Post reported on July 1 that the battle in Vovchansk, a major objective of Russia’s May Kharkiv offensive, has mostly been contained by Ukrainian troops, marking one of the few times Russian troops did not possess overwhelming firepower superiority since the 2022 invasion began.

However, Col. Vitaly Sarantsev, a spokesperson for the group, said on national TV on July 14 that the situation in the region remains difficult, and Russian troops were continuing their efforts to advance despite heavy losses.