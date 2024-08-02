The situation in the Kharkiv region remains critical as Russian forces continue their attempts to seize new territories. Ukraine's Kharkiv operational-tactical group reported that Russian troops are focusing their efforts on the settlement of Vovchansk.

According to the command of the group, Russian forces are actively attacking Defense Forces positions, with the highest activity observed around Vovchansk.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"In Vovchansk, the enemy evacuated sanitary losses, carried out internal rotation of personnel and provided advanced positions with ammunition and provisions. In the block of nine-storey buildings, they are carrying out preparatory measures for assault operations," the statement read.

The operational group also noted that Russian forces are attempting to accumulate personnel in basements to launch further attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Advertisement

Near the settlement of Hlyboke, Russian troops have been regrouping assault units and mining the area. Over the past day, at least five military clashes have been reported.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are responding appropriately to enemy actions, reinforcing units in threatened areas, and continuing to destroy Russian manpower, weapons, and military equipment," the group stated.

Kyiv Post reported on July 1 that the battle in Vovchansk, a major hotspot of Russia’s May Kharkiv offensive, has mostly been contained by Ukrainian troops, where it marked one of the few times Russian troops did not possess overwhelming firepower superiority since the 2022 invasion started.

Other Topics of Interest Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’ In addition to the typical criticism of Kyiv, the Russian president didn’t comment on potential responses and said he would meet later with military and intelligence officials.

However, Col. Vitaly Sarantsev, a spokesperson of Ukraine’s Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, said on national TV on July 14, that the situation in the region remains difficult, and Russian troops were continuing their efforts to advance despite heavy losses.

“The situation is quite difficult at the moment, the Russian occupiers [have not stopped] trying to dislodge our defenders from their positions, they are regrouping. In the area of Morokhovets and Krasne settlements, in order to continue the assault, the enemy is moving personnel to the Hlyboke settlement area,” said Sarantsev.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, in its Telegram announcement, also said Russia transferred personnel from the assault groups of the 155th separate brigade of marine infantry of the Pacific Fleet and the 18th motorized rifle division of the 11th army corps to Hlyboke.