The partisan movement Atesh reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, August 6, that Russian investigators were carrying out inspections near the Crimean coast following the weekend destruction of the Rostov-on-Don submarine.

“Our agent discovered the arrival of a helicopter at Cape Khersones. After reconnaissance, he recorded the landing of important guests who transferred to a boat and headed towards Kilen Bay,” the statement said.

The post commented that this increased attention is undoubtedly an effort by Moscow to examine the events leading up to this and other attacks in the region to try and prevent them happening in the future.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation, so the Russian occupying forces will not [be able to] avoid new attacks,” they said.

On the morning of Saturday, August 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducted a large-scale operation against Russian forces in occupied Crimea. Th resulted in the sinking of the Russian Kilo Class Diesel submarine which capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles as well as four S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to the AFU General Staff, the vessel that was destroyed at the weekend was the Rostov-on-Don, which was one of four submarines ostensibly part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

This was the second attack on the submarine, which was in the process of being repaired after it and the Ropucha-class landing ship Minsk were seriously damaged by a Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missile strike against Sevastopol port on Sept. 13, 2023. The estimated value of the submarine was around $300 million.