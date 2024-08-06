Some units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) reportedly attempted to penetrate Russia‘s Kursk region early on Tuesday, Aug. 6, the region‘s acting governor, Alexei Smirnov, reported. According to Smirnov, the incursion was detected in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts.

“The fighters of the border guard service of the FSB of Russia and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation did not allow the border to be breached,“ Smirnov stated.

Russian “Z“ Telegram channels and local media outlets channels earlier reported clashes along several sections of the Russian-Ukrainian border.

“There are ongoing battles at several sections of the state border. The enemy [AFU] managed to cross the border by a few hundred meters in a narrow section of the front with a small group, but they have been stopped and are being eliminated,“ Two Mayors Telegram channel reported.

“According to intelligence reports, Kyiv has decided to create a media event like the spring events in the Belgorod region, so ‘Tik Tok units’ of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may appear soon.”

Astra noted that a small group of Ukrainian forces crossed the border in a narrow section and advanced several hundred meters.

Smirnov claimed that 26 drones were shot down overnight. He also reported that five people were injured in the border town of Sudzha and two at the Glushkovo station due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.

Neither the Russian Ministry of Defense nor Ukraine’s General Staff has yet commented on the incident, but the head of the Sumy region military administration, Oleksiy Drozdenko, told residents to pay attention to air raid alerts.

Throughout the ongoing war, there have been multiple attempts to breach the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions by units like the “Russian Volunteer Corps,“ the “Freedom of Russia Legion,“ and the “Siberian Battalion,“ who fight alongside Ukraine and are linked to the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

Russia has pushed back against these attacks but has sometimes needed to deploy artillery and aviation.

In May, Russian forces also pushed across the border into Ukraine's Kharkiv region, taking a significant amount of territory.

The Mash Telegram channel, seen as close to Russian security forces, wrote that an attack began in the early hours involving small groups of Ukrainian soldiers and fighters from the Russian Volunteer Corps. Russia was striking the attackers with aviation and artillery, Mash wrote.