The Crimea based Atesh partisans have carried out more reconnaissance around Sevastopol during which they spotted two Black Sea Fleet Project 775 landing ships, one of which had previously been targeted by the Defense Forces and the other which previously belonged to Ukraine. The group reports that Russian forces have hidden their ships in bays among cranes and port infrastructure, hoping to save them.
“We have detected two Project 775 landing ships in Kilen Bay, one of which is the Konstantin Olshansky, stolen from Ukraine in 2014,” the partisans said in a statement published on Tuesday, August 6.
The photos released by Atesh clearly show two Russian landing ships at the pier, including the Konstantin Olshansky.
The partisans pointed out that half of the Black Sea Project 775 ships have already been destroyed by Ukrainian forces. “We have passed all collected information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and there is no doubt that soon more of the enemy's ships will sink,” they added.
Kilen Bay is located within Sevastopol Bay, about 4 kilometers (2,5 miles) from the main entrance, about 300 kilometers (187.5 miles) from Ukrainian territory. The Project 775 landing ships are able carry around 90 troops and are armed with a 75 mm dual-purpose naval gun, AK-176 artillery, AK-630 anti-aircraft guns, Grad MLRS, and Igla missile systems.
