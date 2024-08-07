The Crimea based Atesh partisans have carried out more reconnaissance around Sevastopol during which they spotted two Black Sea Fleet Project 775 landing ships, one of which had previously been targeted by the Defense Forces and the other which previously belonged to Ukraine. The group reports that Russian forces have hidden their ships in bays among cranes and port infrastructure, hoping to save them.

“We have detected two Project 775 landing ships in Kilen Bay, one of which is the Konstantin Olshansky, stolen from Ukraine in 2014,” the partisans said in a statement published on Tuesday, August 6.

The photos released by Atesh clearly show two Russian landing ships at the pier, including the Konstantin Olshansky.