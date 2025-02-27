Moscow residents gathered on Tuesday, Feb. 27, to mark the 10th anniversary of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov’s assassination, despite a heavy police presence at the memorial site.

Nemtsov, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a strong supporter of Ukraine, was shot dead near the Kremlin in 2015.

A decade later, those who ordered the killing remain unidentified.

From early morning, police – both in uniform and plainclothes – monitored the site, urging mourners to lay flowers quickly and leave, Novaya Gazeta reported. Volunteers maintaining the memorial were also ordered to remove their belongings for “safety reasons.”

Around 1 p.m., authorities announced that a motorcade carrying “top officials” would pass through the area, leading to heightened security. One man was detained after protesting the restrictions.

Nemtsov had been an outspoken opponent of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and advocated for stronger ties between Ukraine and the West.

His killing was widely condemned as politically motivated, and his legacy continues to resonate in both Russia and Ukraine.

