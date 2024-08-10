The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported the detention of a senior agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU) through the use of their own double agent.

A Russian operator had been in the process of creating an intelligence cell in Kyiv, the primary task of which was to set fire to vehicles belonging to Ukraine’s Defense Forces to cause social and political destabilization.

An individual who had himself been caught by the SBU preparing to commit arsons agreed to cooperate in documenting the subversive activities of the female Russian military intelligence officer.

She recruited and coordinated the arsonists and helped them organize other subversive activities in Kyiv. The woman gave instruction in the manufacture of homemade ignition devices, which were to be used to destroy military vehicles.

She arranged to film the arson attack to be committed by the SBU double agent and was caught in the act.

The GRU officer had been recruited by Russian military intelligence at the beginning of a full-scale war when she was living in the city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia, and then moved to the capital.

There, her Russian intelligence handler, who promised funding which she never received, maintained remote contact.

She will be charged with acts of treason committed under martial law for which she faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU earlier reported the detention of a 32-year-old fitness trainer from Odesa who set fire to the cars of the Armed Forces in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa on the orders of the FSB.

The Odesa man, who was looking for quick money on the Internet, set fire to an АFU van in Kyiv after having traveled to the capital, where he rented an apartment for one day.

At night, he set fire to the parked military vehicle, capturing the result on his phone which Russia wanted to “prove” the existence of a pro-Russian underground in Kyiv. He intended to carry out similar actions in other Ukrainian cities.