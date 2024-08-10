The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported the detention of a senior agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU) through the use of their own double agent.

A Russian operator had been in the process of creating an intelligence cell in Kyiv, the primary task of which was to set fire to vehicles belonging to Ukraine’s Defense Forces to cause social and political destabilization.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

An individual who had himself been caught by the SBU preparing to commit arsons agreed to cooperate in documenting the subversive activities of the female Russian military intelligence officer.

She recruited and coordinated the arsonists and helped them organize other subversive activities in Kyiv. The woman gave instruction in the manufacture of homemade ignition devices, which were to be used to destroy military vehicles.

Advertisement

She arranged to film the arson attack to be committed by the SBU double agent and was caught in the act.

The GRU officer had been recruited by Russian military intelligence at the beginning of a full-scale war when she was living in the city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia, and then moved to the capital.

There, her Russian intelligence handler, who promised funding which she never received, maintained remote contact.

She will be charged with acts of treason committed under martial law for which she faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Ukraine’s Elite Brigade Likely in Action in Kursk Incursion
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine’s Elite Brigade Likely in Action in Kursk Incursion

A unique mix of Soviet and US-provided equipment seen in the latest Ukrainian troop movements into the Kursk region indicated the potential involvement of the country’s 80th Air Assault Brigade.

The SBU earlier reported the detention of a 32-year-old fitness trainer from Odesa who set fire to the cars of the Armed Forces in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa on the orders of the FSB.

The Odesa man, who was looking for quick money on the Internet, set fire to an АFU van in Kyiv after having traveled to the capital, where he rented an apartment for one day.

At night, he set fire to the parked military vehicle, capturing the result on his phone which Russia wanted to “prove” the existence of a pro-Russian underground in Kyiv. He intended to carry out similar actions in other Ukrainian cities.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
German Manufacturer to Test EW-Immune UAV in Ukraine Drones
German Manufacturer to Test EW-Immune UAV in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Russia’s National Disease Can Be Cured by Defeat EXCLUSIVE Putin
OPINION: Russia’s National Disease Can Be Cured by Defeat
By Pete Shmigel
3h ago
Ukraine’s Elite Brigade Likely in Action in Kursk Incursion Russia
Ukraine’s Elite Brigade Likely in Action in Kursk Incursion
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 09, 2024 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 09, 2024
By ISW
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous US Announces $125 Mn in New Military Aid for Ukraine
Next » Russia Launches New Operation to Halt Advancing Ukrainian Troops