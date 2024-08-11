A man and his four-year-old son were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the emergency service said Sunday.

Explosions rang out Saturday night in the center and east of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, AFP journalists noted, as the Ukrainian Air Force said two Russian missiles were headed toward the city. 

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital and at least two flashes could be seen against the night sky, said an AFP reporter.

Kyiv’s military administration said in a post on Telegram that the city’s air defense systems had been activated. The Ukrainian Air Force said five other regions were being attacked by drones.

There has been growing concern among many Ukrainians in recent days that Moscow might launch air raids in response to Kyiv’s recent offensive inside Russian territory.

Fragments of a missile fell on residential buildings in Brovary district, neighboring Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Telegram.

A 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found dead in the rubble of a building during search and rescue operations, it said. Three other people were seriously injured.

Deadly Russian air strikes from missiles and drones have regularly hit Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly called for its allies in the West to provide it with more air defense systems.

On the Russian side, Kursk acting regional governor Alexei Smirnov said 13 people had been injured in Kursk city, including two seriously, when debris from a downed Ukrainian missile fell on a building during the night.

Zelensky Acknowledges Operations Inside Russia for the First Time
Zelensky Acknowledges Operations Inside Russia for the First Time

In his nightly address on Saturday, the Ukrainian president only mentions "pushing onto the aggressor's territory" while keeping all details hidden behind the veil of operational security.
