The United States warned Iran on Monday against sending ballistic missiles to Russia, saying it would invoke a "severe" US response and would counter efforts by Tehran to improve relations.

The United States has been in touch with European allies on reports that Iran is "planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"We are prepared to deliver a swift and severe response if Iran were to move forward with the transfer of ballistic missiles, which would, in our view, represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

Russia has been turning to countries under international sanctions, including North Korea, for military equipment to support its operations in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The United States has previously imposed sanctions on suppliers of Iranian drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to Russia.

"Iranian officials also continue to deny providing any UAVs to Russia when evidence is plain for the world to see that Russia has used these UAVs in relentless attacks against the civilian population in Ukraine, against civilian infrastructure," Patel said.

He noted that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, considered a reformist within the clerical state, had campaigned with hopes of improving relations with the United States and European countries.

"This duplicity is only the latest reminder to the international community that the Iranian regime lacks in credibility," he said.

'How Can I Negotiate With a Regime That Attacks Civilians?' - Putin Asks With No Hint of Irony
Other Topics of Interest

'How Can I Negotiate With a Regime That Attacks Civilians?' - Putin Asks With No Hint of Irony

Speaking at the latest meeting on the Kursk situation Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s intention was to strengthen its future negotiating position.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Trump Holds Meandering Live 'Chat' With Backer Musk, After Delay US
Trump Holds Meandering Live 'Chat' With Backer Musk, After Delay
By AFP
31m ago
Western Media Hail Olympics While Russia Scorns 'Shameful' Games Russia
Western Media Hail Olympics While Russia Scorns 'Shameful' Games
By AFP
2h ago
'How Can I Negotiate With a Regime That Attacks Civilians?' - Putin Asks With No Hint of Irony Putin
'How Can I Negotiate With a Regime That Attacks Civilians?' - Putin Asks With No Hint of Irony
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Putin Orders Army to ‘Dislodge’ Ukraine as Over 120,000 Flee Border Top News
Putin Orders Army to ‘Dislodge’ Ukraine as Over 120,000 Flee Border
By AFP
21h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 12, 2024
Next » Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Control Over 1,000 Square Kilometers in Kursk Region