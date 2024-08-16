Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a ferry crossing in Kerch port and a boat in Chornomorsk in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 16, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Southern Volunteer Army wrote on Telegram.
The channel “Crimean Wind” reported smoke from the ferry crossing in Kerch and a fire in the Kamyanka area near Simferopol.
Explosions were heard in Sevastopol, Kerch, and Feodosia, as well as other parts of the Crimean peninsula.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported an attack by five Ukrainian drones and two naval drones, which they claim were destroyed in the Black Sea. However, this information has not yet been confirmed.
But authorities in Kerch, which is controlled by Russia, have not provided comments, and the Ukrainian side has also made no statements regarding these attacks.
In addition, near the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russia, nearly 2,000 cars formed queues after the bridge was closed overnight. The waiting time is over three hours.
According to the Telegram channel “Crimean Wind,” in Kerch on Soviet Street, debris from the attack damaged the sidewalk, partially destroyed the road, and possibly affected communications.
