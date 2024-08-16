Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a ferry crossing in Kerch port and a boat in Chornomorsk in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 16, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Southern Volunteer Army wrote on Telegram.

The channel “Crimean Wind” reported smoke from the ferry crossing in Kerch and a fire in the Kamyanka area near Simferopol.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Explosions were heard in Sevastopol, Kerch, and Feodosia, as well as other parts of the Crimean peninsula.