German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Ukraine prepared its surprise counteroffensive into Russia's Kursk region "very secretly and without any feedback."

Two and a half years into the war, Ukraine has mounted the unprecedented cross-border assault since August 6, catching Russia off guard and even surprising its close allies.

Kyiv claims to have captured dozens of settlements and tens of thousands of Russian civilians have fled.

"Ukraine prepared its military operation in the Kursk region very secretly and without any feedback, which is certainly due to the situation," Scholz told reporters during a visit to Moldova, which neighbors Ukraine.

He also reiterated Germany – the second largest contributor of aid to Ukraine after the United States – would continue to support its fight against Russia's invasion, despite plans to halve the budget for helping Kyiv in 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week reiterated his plea for partner countries to let it use long-range weapons deep inside Russia – in order to halt Moscow's advance in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's better-equipped army has captured several towns and villages in recent days even as Moscow fights off the Kursk counterattack.