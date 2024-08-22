This Thursday evening, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago will close with a speech by presidential candidate Kamala Harris. In the run-up to the event, Harris had presented the key points of her economic policy. With an eye on the presidential election in November, Europe's press attempts to assess the chances of Harris and the Democrats.

Torch passed on successfully

Joe Biden can shine again in his new role, German Kleine Zeitung notes:

“Too many in his own party had lost faith that his age would permit a second term in office. All contrary to Biden's plans and Biden's wishes. And yet he did not let an ounce of bitterness or sadness show: of all speeches, in his farewell address he was on fighting form: lauding his successes as president; pugnaciously, almost fierily laying into Trump for his endless lies. Now Joe Biden wants to be the 'best volunteer' for Kamala Harris' campaign. It seems the transition to the new era for the Democrats has succeeded.”

Balancing change and continuity

For the British Guardian, a key question for the Democrats is:

“How well Ms Harris positions herself as the candidate of change as well as continuity. Mr Biden, showcasing his achievements as he passes the baton to Ms Harris, implicitly casts her as the latter. Her own task, while embracing the Biden administration's record, is to turn the page and become the former. ... Mr Biden has been a pivotal figure in the divisive 21st-century politics that emerged out of the Reagan era, 9/11, the banking crash, the rise of China and Black Lives Matter. He is also the man who saved his country once, by standing against Mr Trump in 2020. ... Ms Harris, however, must use this week to speak to America's future too.”

Harris: still an unknown quantity

The Democratic National Convention must be more than just a show, Swedish Sydsvenskan stresses:

“The coronation will take place on Thursday. Kamala Harris will officially become a candidate amid pomp and cheering. ... Film stars lend her glamour, and the party's own stars will give speeches. ... Because Harris is now the bearer of hope. But behind the glittery facade, questions are piling up: Is she 'left-wing'? What does the party want, and where is the US heading? Kamala Harris has not even given a proper press conference yet. Trump stands for waffling and superficiality. But if the Democrats want to be better, they need to present concrete policies, at home and around the world. The voters deserve more than stars and balloons.”

Gaza one of the biggest hurdles

Harris is in for a difficult balancing act, Greek Phileleftheros comments:

“Donald Trump can play very dirty, and he's already doing exactly that. ... So Kamala Harris must seize the opportunity offered by the National Convention and show leadership. She will be asked to elaborate on what she aims to achieve on economic policy, immigration, the Gaza war and divisive issues such as abortion. ... A key step in getting it right is overcoming the Gaza hurdle. That's difficult, as tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have marched on Illinois to protest US support for Israel. Harris must find a way to show that she shares the protesters' concerns, but at the same time make it clear that she remains a staunch ally of Israel.”

Reprinted from www.eurotopics.net.