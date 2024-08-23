Ukrainian forces struck the train ferry “Conro Trader” in the port of Kavkaz, Krasnodar region, in Russia. It was loaded with 30 tank cars and was scheduled to be transferred to Russian-occupied Crimea. Source: Telegram / Crimean Wind pic.twitter.com/fZsoh65IhF

“A railroad ferry carrying fuel was hit in the port of Kavkaz,” the Russian governor of the Krasnodar province, wrote in a post on Telegram. “As a result of the hit and the fire, the vessel sank,” Veniamin Kondratyev added.

Kondratyev said search and rescue operations were ongoing for an unspecified number of crew members. Four who went overboard have been rescued, he added.

CNN: Many Pokrovsk residents refusing to leave home as Russia advances

As Russian forces advance toward the strategically important Donetsk hub of Pokrovsk, many area residents are refusing to leave, going so far as to hide their children from local officials who are issuing mandatory evacuations, CNN reported on Thursday.

Those who live in the vicinity of Pokrovsk are being told they likely only have about two weeks to pack up their belongings and seek refuge further west before the Kremlin’s tanks break through AFU defenses and start rolling in.

“Don’t wait. It will not get better, it will only get worse. Leave,” the military administration head of nearby Myrnohrad, Yurii Tretiak warned the town’s citizens. Myrnohrad is now roughly three miles from the fighting.

“We have cases when parents hide their children, CNN quoted Tetriak as saying. He noted that his administration has met with law enforcement to discuss “how we will search for such parents who hide children and give false information that the children have long since left.”

Tetriak’s jurisdiction comprises the homes of about 59,000 people. He said about 600 to 700 people are evacuating on a daily basis, but he fears many will not get out in time.

“The enemy is advancing faster than expected,” he said in a radio interview this week.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Moscow’s forces this week advanced southeast of Pokrovsk, citing Russian sources who claimed that some of its troops have advanced northeast of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka, and north of Ptyche (all of which are southeast of Pokrovsk).