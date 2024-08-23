Troops of the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced they had executed a series of counterattacks in the Kharkiv region, securing nearly two square kilometers of the front line.

“Official: The Third Assault Brigade is advancing in the Kharkiv region, reclaiming territories!” read a message from the brigade on Telegram.

The message detailed that on Aug. 15, following successful counterattacks, the brigade seized control of Russian battalion defense positions, including platoon and company strongholds, pushing deep into enemy lines.

“The force ratio on the battlefield was 2.5 to 1 in favor of the enemy, with additional enemy support forces,” the report said.

Colonel Andriy Biletsky, the brigade commander, revealed that the operation’s primary goal was to diminish the offensive capabilities of the Russian 20th Army.

“For now, this objective has been achieved,” he said.

According to the Third Assault Brigade, within four days, the Russian forces suffered the loss of around 300 personnel and significant damage to their equipment and weapons.

“The uniqueness of this operation was that we attacked a superior enemy and emerged victorious,” Biletsky added.

He credited the success to meticulous planning, unconventional tactics, and the coordinated efforts of artillery, air defense, intelligence, and more.

“But the true heroes of the battlefield were the tank crews, sappers, scouts, and, above all, the assault troops,” the brigade commander reported.

The account said that operational details had been kept confidential for security reasons – with the assault relieving pressure from other critical areas of the front line by diverting Russian forces from the Makiivka direction.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Kharkiv operational-tactical group reported that Russian forces had regrouped assault units in central Vovchansk, intending to continue their offensive.

On Aug. 13, Russian forces carried out 13 separate attacks on AFU positions in the Kharkiv direction. However, according to the Kharkiv operational-tactical group, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled all Russian attempts to advance.

On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 22, the brigade’s Telegram channel published a video with the caption: “Somewhere in the Kharkiv region. The first footage of the offensive in full swing. More details to follow.”

The video, whose location and time Kyiv Post could not independently verify, showed active assault operations, explosions, and close combat engagements.

“Try to secure the defensive line at the edge of that fu*king forestry plantation in front of the field,” a Ukrainian serviceman is heard saying on a walkie-talkie while monitoring his comrades’ actions via a drone camera.

In one shot of the close-quarters combat, another Ukrainian soldier is heard shouting, “Get into the trench!”

However, the Third Assault Brigade disclosed that Russian forces are now increasing their use of aviation, rocket launchers, and long-range artillery.

“The enemy is trying to reclaim what they’ve lost, but the Third Assault Guard is holding the line!” the brigade’s message read.