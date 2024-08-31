Every war has its iconic hero; think Rosie the Riveter during WWII, an icon still relevant enough to be bizarrely referenced in a recent Katy Perry video. Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression is no exception, only that industrial tools have been replaced with laptops.

Ukraine’s army of IT workers could hold a similarly vaunted role as Rosie once did. Granted, it’s unlikely that anyone will be getting tattoos of remote workers anytime soon but the role they’ve played in keeping the Ukrainian economy afloat can’t be overstated. They have also helped the economies of the countries that have welcomed them as refugees, providing valuable technical skills and expertise.

Over 6 million refugees left Ukraine for Europe after the full-scale war began in February 2022, and as Ukraine has banned males between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country without permission, women account for the lion’s share of this figure. Not all of them work in IT but many (especially the younger generation) do and have been able to continue to work after leaving their homes.

Ukraine’s IT industry, so crucial to its economy, has been able to survive thanks to so many of its participants being able to continue their work abroad remotely, far removed from power cuts and Russian missile attacks. It’s now not unusual to find Ukrainians living in small towns and unlikely places that one wouldn’t associate with the global tech business.

Hot spots and hot pots

“I’ve always been fascinated with digital technology so it’s no surprise to me that I ended up working in IT. The surprise is that I’ve found myself working in Lancaster, England,” said Olena Mostepan, a member of Ukraine’s foreign-based IT workforce.

“I’m grateful to the people here for taking me in, as the United Kingdom has done for many Ukrainians.”

Like many of her compatriots, Mostepan was forced to leave Ukraine after the full-scale invasion began. She made her way to the UK, uncertain about whether she was leaving her burgeoning product design career behind.

She has since flourished, working for British and German tech companies in several innovative fields. Finding herself in Lancashire, better known for its hotpot stews than being a tech hubspot, Mostepan’s attitude exemplifies the Rosie Riveter “can do” spirit.

“It wasn’t easy at first, but over time I’ve been able to develop my career, learn new skills, and provide real benefits to the economy of both where I’m based and Ukraine as well. Without a functioning economy, Ukraine can’t stand up to Russia, and I’m happy to play my part,” Mostepan said.

Can do leads the way

Mostepan works as a product designer at CQuel, a London-based company that is focused on helping organizations in the real estate sector reach net zero targets via improved digital technology. The solutions she has helped to design have directly benefited several large corporations as they work to adhere to increasingly complex green regulations.

Mostepan’s background and education did not include green technology skills before working for CQuel. Her ability to adapt to a new specialty under difficult circumstances further exemplifies the Rosie Riveter spirit of Ukraine’s tech industry, where women have become far more visible of late.

Over a decade ago, less than 10 percent of employees in the Ukrainian tech sector were women; as of August 2023, that figure had risen to 33 percent, and 29 percent of C-level positions were also occupied by women. That’s in an industry that accounts for $13 billion in Ukraine's economy. There’s still some distance to go but the improvements are clear.

The expertise that these Ukrainian women can provide to the countries that host them has been noted as well. Some of these have sought to launch programs that can help them address their tech sector gender imbalances.

In Scotland, where only 23 percent of positions in this industry are filled by women, programs have been launched to provide Ukrainian women with tech jobs for institutions like the Royal Bank of Scotland. Similar programs exist in the other nations of the UK and other European countries.

This increasing cooperation has been welcomed by members of the business community who have sought to bridge the gap between Ukraine, the UK, and its other European allies over the years. They see Ukrainians currently residing abroad who have the technical skills required to thrive in sectors like digital technology as a crucial asset.

Mutual help in war and peace

According to Peter Dickinson, the Chief Editor of Business Ukraine, the high presence of women in the Ukrainian tech industry highlights how the country shatters stereotypical depictions. It’s neither gray nor post-Soviet industrial; it’s a leader in both technical expertise and inclusivity.

“The fact that banks and other institutions in the UK and beyond are running programs to include Ukrainian women in their workforces is ironic. The Ukrainian tech industry is already leading the way in creating a more inclusive and gender-balanced work environment,” Dickinson said.

“British companies in particular should take note – Ukraine is beating you when it comes to tech sector diversity and that’s during wartime conditions with employees scattered across the continent. These people have phenomenal skills, and companies that want to hire the best talent should prioritize hiring them.”

Rosie the Riveter may have worked in an American factory; would she have felt okay about transferring to a British company during the war? The circumstances today are different but as Mostepan points out, even if Ukrainians transfer to non-Ukrainian companies in their host nations, they are learning new skills that they’ll bring home with them someday.

“The skills we’re providing help the domestic economy; the new skills we learn will help Ukraine now and in the future. We’re contributing,” Mostepan said.

“We’ll return home one day, but in the meantime, Ukrainian tech workers can offer real value to the companies in the UK and beyond that hire them.”