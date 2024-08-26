Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK announced that Ukrenergo, the state-owned electricity transmission company, has imposed blackouts around the country.

Energy infrastructure was the key aim of Russia’s missile and drone attack, according to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. At the time of publication, it was not yet clear the degree to which shutdowns were caused directly by the attacks, as Ukraine often imposes blackouts to preventatively lessen the load on energy facilities.

“During emergency outages, schedules that can be predicted in advance are not valid. Power engineers from all over the country are working 24/7 to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes,” DTEK reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force recorded the activity of Russian fighter jets – 11 Tu-95MS, 6 Tu-22M3s, a MiG-31K fighter. Apart from the missiles, Russian forces also launched kamikaze drones.

In Kyiv, members of the Kyiv Post team reported hearing multiple explosions in different districts of the capital.

Explosions were also reported in cities and regions across Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytsky, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, and Vinnytsia.

“The enemy used various types of weapons: Unmanned Air Vehicles, cruise missiles, Kinzhal ballistic missiles. There are wounded and dead. My sincere condolences to the family and friends,” Shmyhal wrote.

How the country is coping with energy shortage

Local governments launched the work of special sites where people can charge their devices in case of emergency, Shmyhal wrote.

Ukrzaliznytsia puts reserve diesel locomotives on railway tracks to ensure the movement of trains over long distances, the state-owned company informed. The outages may cause some delays in urban train schedule.

The Cherkasy Regional State Administration reported that emergency power outages were enforced in the region starting at 8:45 a.m., following orders from Ukrenergo.

The same actions were imposed by local energy state operators in Mykolaiv, Lviv regions. PM reported about the energy deficit in 15 regions across Ukraine – out of 24 regions in total.

Irregular, decreased or absent water supply was reported in Kyiv by the Kyiv Post team members, as well as in Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Lviv, Vinnytsa.

The water power plant in Vinnytsa had to be shut down twice, another water power plant was temporarily shut down, Vinnytsa military administration head Natalia Zabolotna reported.

Rescue services across the country are working as Russians also hit other objects, such as an industrial facility in the Poltava region, causing five people to be injured, according to local government reports.

An infrastructure facility in Lutsk, Volyn region, was damaged, and one person died as a result of a strike, Lutsk mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported. An apartment building was damaged in Lutsk as well.