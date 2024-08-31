President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Air Force Chief Mykola Oleshchuk Friday evening after Ukraine lost a Western F-16 fighter during Russia’s Monday missile and drone barrage.

Zelenksy’s office published the decree on Friday, and he mentioned Oleshchuk’s dismissal in his evening address without naming the reason for dismissal. At present, Oleshchuk’s role in Monday’s F-16 incident remains unclear.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“I have decided to replace the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am immensely grateful to all our military pilots, all engineers, all warriors of mobile firing groups, air defense units. All those who really fight for Ukraine – for the result.

“And the same goes for the command level – we must strengthen ourselves. And take care of people. Take care of personnel – take care of all our warriors,” read Zelensky’s evening address.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported the loss of a Ukrainian F-16 on Thursday, citing comments from an unnamed US official, who alleged that the plane crashed due to pilot errors and was not downed by Russia.

The Ukrainian military later confirmed the loss, claiming that “communication was lost” with an F-16 aircraft when it was engaging aerial targets, and “as it turned out later, the plane had crashed, and the pilot was killed.”

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Sport Will Recover From 'Devastating Blow': Sports Minister The 12 medals – including three gold –won at the Olympics and strong Ukrainian participation in the Paralympics send "a powerful message to the world" that Russia cannot crush Ukraine.

It was later known that the F-16 was piloted by Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes, who operated under the call sign “Moonfish.” His funeral took place on Aug. 29 and he was posthumously awarded the rank of colonel.

Mariana Bezuhla, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, stated on Facebook that a Patriot air defense system mistakenly shot down the F-16 due to miscommunication between units and blamed the command of the Ukrainian Air Force for the incident.

Advertisement

“War is war; such episodes are possible. However, the culture of deceit within the Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as in other senior military headquarters, leads to a deterioration in the military decision-making system,” the deputy stated.

Bezuhla’s statement was met with outrage by some in the military, including former Air Force Spokesperson Yurii Ihnat who called for an official investigation into Bezuhla’s statement.

The Voice of America in Ukraine quoted an anonymous military official on Aug. 29 that the Ukrainian military command was looking into various possibilities of the crash, including the possibility of friendly fire from Ukrainian air defenses.

Speaking to the radio outlet on condition of anonymity, the official said that various possibilities are being considered, including friendly fire, a technical malfunction, and pilot error.