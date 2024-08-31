The European Union will soon open a defense innovation office in Kyiv, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, announcing a visit to Ukraine in September-October.

Borrell said at a press conference on Friday, Aug. 30, following an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels that they should integrate Ukrainian defense into their industrial base.

According to him, there is much to learn from the Ukrainians to increase the EU innovation in defense, and that is why they are opening the European Union Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv. Together with the Commission. It will open soon, maybe in September, he said.

Borrell also said that he plans to visit Ukraine in September and October before the end of his term as High Representative, in order to give a final push to the EU cooperation with Ukraine on military support.

Borrell also said he expects that the second tranche of military aid to Ukraine at the expense of income from frozen Russian assets can be paid by March 2025 and that the EU will support the Ukrainian defense industry as much as possible.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs recalled that the EU is already allocating the first tranche of income from frozen Russian assets in the amount of EUR 1.4 billion through the European Peace Facility for military support for Ukraine. Part of this amount will go directly to Ukraine, Borrell specified, to give impetus to the Ukrainian defense industry.