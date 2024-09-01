A Swiss government expert group has recommended reconsidering the country’s longstanding neutrality in favor of increased military cooperation with NATO and the European Union.

The proposal, put forward by the Ministry of Defense’s working group, comes in response to heightened security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The report, cited by Politico, notes that Switzerland is facing growing pressure, both domestically and internationally, to clarify its neutral stance.

The working group, chaired by Wolfgang Ischinger, a former head of the Munich Security Conference, suggests that considering the current threats to European security, it might be necessary to partially abandon the neutrality policy that dates back to 1515.

Key recommendations include lifting the ban on the re-export of weapons, a policy that currently restricts Switzerland from selling arms to countries involved in conflicts.

Last year, Swiss arms exports fell by 27%, amounting to less than 746 million euros, partly due to the refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The experts also advocate for strengthening Switzerland’s military industry through greater participation in EU and NATO weapons programs and increasing defense spending to 1% of GDP by 2030.

Currently, Switzerland spends 0.76% of GDP on defense, lower than any NATO member except Iceland, which lacks a standing army.

While the group does not recommend Switzerland abandoning neutrality altogether or joining NATO, it does call for deeper collaboration with NATO and the EU, particularly in areas like joint training, missile defense, and military exercises.

Jean-Marc Rickly, head of the Global and Emerging Risks department at the Geneva Center for Security Policy, highlighted the reputational risks for Switzerland.

"Switzerland could be seen as a free rider if it doesn't cooperate with European states. If it expects support from European partners, it needs to contribute in return," he said.

The recommendations will shape Switzerland's security strategy for 2025.