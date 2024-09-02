The majority of Poles (58.5 percent) favor the Polish military shooting down Russian aerial objects, including missiles and drones, that violate Poland’s airspace, according to a survey conducted by SW Research for Rzeczpospolita.

These airborne weapons frequently fly through Polish sovereign airspace during Russian attacks on Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The survey asked, “In your opinion, should Poland shoot down objects flying over our territory during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even if there is no certainty about their nature?”

58.5 percent of respondents supported shooting down such objects. Conversely, 22.1 percent disagreed, while 19.4 percent expressed no clear opinion.

The survey results vary based on respondents’ gender, age, and education level. For instance, women are more likely to support shooting down aerial objects: 60.8 percent are in favor, 20.0 percent are against, and 19 percent are undecided.

Advertisement

Among men, the figures are slightly different: 55 percent support shooting down objects, 24.4 percent are strongly against it, and 19.8 percent remain undecided.

The survey was conducted by SW Research among users of the SW Panel online platform on August 27-28, 2024, which means the survey involved self-selected respondents and is not a random sample of the population. The study involved 800 internet users aged 18 and older, excluding those not on the internet.

FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days
Other Topics of Interest

FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days

General Oleksandr Syrsky in a CNN interview fudged the situation on the ground somewhat. But his claims that Russia’s Donbas offensive is slowing down or stalling seem reasonable.

Recently, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk pointed out that the main issue with shooting down aerial targets is that there are often only seconds to determine whether the object is civilian. He also mentioned that Poland’s allies recommend some restraint in this matter. Tusk added that he appreciates the approach of the Polish military, which is not eager to fire at everything moving in the country’s airspace.

Early in the morning on Monday, Sept. 2, Polish military aircraft, along with allied aircraft, were deployed to secure Polish airspace after Russia launched massive strikes on Ukraine.

Advertisement

In the morning, several loud explosions were heard in Kyiv due to Russian attacks with cruise and ballistic missiles. Debris from the intercepted missiles fell in various parts of the city, causing fires.

The Ukrainian Air Force later clarified that Russia launched 58 air targets, including a mix of 35 missiles and 23 combat drones.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukrainian and Russian Losses, Gains One Month Into Kursk Invasion War in Ukraine
Ukrainian and Russian Losses, Gains One Month Into Kursk Invasion
By Jeremy Dirac
10h ago
Ukrainian Lawmaker Goncharenko Echoes Alarm With Enigmatic ‘Reset’ of Government Top News
Ukrainian Lawmaker Goncharenko Echoes Alarm With Enigmatic ‘Reset’ of Government
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days Top News
FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days
By Stefan Korshak
11h ago
One Dead, Over 50 Injured in Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Pavlograd War in Ukraine
One Dead, Over 50 Injured in Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Pavlograd
By Kyiv Post
14h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Durov Affair: How to Curb Telegram
Next » Israel Asks Russia to Help Facilitate Gaza Hostage Deal